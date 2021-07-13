Vaping During Pregnancy Could Raise Odds for ‘Preemie’ Babies

Med Hypotheses. 2021 Jul 6;153:110641. doi: 10.1016/j.mehy.2021.110641. Online ahead of print. While previous viral pandemics showed that pregnancy was a risk factor for susceptibility and adverse outcomes, current evidence is conflicting whether SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy is more severe than in the general population, with relatively low maternal and fetal/neonatal mortality rates. SARS-CoV-2 is known to enter host cells via the ACE-2 receptors, competitively occupying their binding sites. In theory, viral invasion can lead to a reduction in available ACE-2 receptors and consequently an unbalanced regulation between the ACE-AngII-AT1 axis and the ACE-2-Ang-(1-7)-MAS axis, thus enhancing pathological vasoconstriction, fibrosis, inflammation and thrombotic processes. We hypothesize that the normal pregnant state of highly expressed ACE-2 receptors leads to higher Ang-(1-7) levels and consequently more vasodilation and anti-inflammatory response to SARS-COV-2 infection. We suggest that this up-regulation of ACE-2 receptors in human gestation may actually be clinically protective and propose a potential research line to investigate this hypothesis, which may lead to future novel therapeutics.