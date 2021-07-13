Cancel
Vaping During Pregnancy Could Raise Odds for ‘Preemie’ Babies

doctorslounge.com
 14 days ago

Last Updated: July 13, 2021. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Women who use electronic cigarettes during pregnancy may be at heightened risk of having an underweight or preterm baby, a new study suggests. The study of more than 79,000 U.S. mothers found that when women regularly used e-cigarettes...

