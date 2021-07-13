Cancel
Chargers reinforce pass-rush with Oklahoma edge in early 2022 mock

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven’t even hit training camp for the 2021 season just yet but it shouldn’t come as a surprise that plenty of analysts and fans alike are already looking towards the 2022 NFL Draft. NFL writer Brent Sobleski just dropped another way-too-early mock for this coming April and he’s got the Chargers addressing edge rusher in an attempt to find a future replacement to now-free agent Melvin Ingram.

NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers 90-in-90: DT Cortez Broughton

Cortez Broughton is a native of Warner Robins, Georgia where his first claim to fame actually involves playing on the Warner Robins All-Stars little league team that participated in the 2009 Little League World Series. After growing up a bit more, Broughton realized that football was going to be the...
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Which interior defender will have the greatest impact in 2021?

With the Chargers defense converting from a 4-3 into a 3-4 front, there will now be three interior players on the field instead of two when the team utilizes their base defensive look. So unlike 2020, the entire trio of Linval Joseph, Justin Jones, and Jerry Tillery will now be on the field at the same time instead of just two of the three.
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, everyone! I hope you all kicked Monday’s a** like you always do. You know how this one goes. Feel free to discuss anything and everything related to the Chargers in the comments below. Now for today’s links. Chargers News:. The Chargers hosted their first “11-On” event with Nike...
NFLBolts From The Blue

What If...the NFL borrowed some concepts from foreign sports leagues?

Something random that I thought could be a fun discussion for a quiet news day. There's a couple of wrinkles in other sports, that are interesting to think about if they were applied to the NFL. Not necessarily saying I advocate either, but I am curious what fellow Chargers fans think.
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Jared Cook fails to make top-10 TEs list

The Chargers got a new starting tight end in Jared Cook following the loss of Hunter Henry in free agency. Everyone knew it wasn’t necessarily going to be a even trade of talent, but some would argue Cook has been the more-productive player over the past two to three seasons.
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers 90-in-90: CB John Brannon

The Charlotte native was a stud on the defensive side of the ball for South Mecklenburg High School where was a two-time All-SoMeck 8 Conference selection, a Second-Team All-Charlotte Observer squad member, on top of a local publication naming him their Defensive Player of the Year in the area. As a senior, Brannon totaled 56 tackles, six for a loss, one sack, eight interceptions, and 13 pass breakups. As a junior, he originally set the school record for interceptions in a single season with another eight, giving him 16 takeaways in his final two seasons at South Meck.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers to host former Chargers Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram on free agent visit as they seek pass rush help

The Steelers added a former Chargers Pro Bowler to bolster depth at a key position this summer, signing longtime guard Trai Turner to replace the departed David DeCastro. Now, they might do it again. Nearly a month after Turner's arrival, Pittsburgh is preparing to host free agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram, who spent the first nine years of his career with Los Angeles, on a visit this week. That's according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, who reported Sunday that the Steelers are seeking help at that spot.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers sign former Chargers EDGE Melvin Ingram to contract

According to a report from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram to a 1-year contract. Source: The #Steelers are signing FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to a 1-year contract to beef up the edge. The former #Chargers star lands in PIT before camp begins.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Per Denver 7’s Troy Renck, Broncos GM George Paton said they envision a role right away for sixth-round WR Seth Williams on special teams: “We targeted him as one of the top special teams players for receivers. He’s like a piece of clay. He’s really talented. He’s big and he can run. As a receiver, he just needs to be molded.”
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...

