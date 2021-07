Aidan Baker didn’t know everything about the world, but he was pretty sure senior prom wasn’t supposed to smell faintly of manure. And in all his mom’s old favorite teen movies, the music at prom had never had to compete with the screech of the train wheels on steel rails. Nor had he imagined a special table over by the snack table with a computer set up with an ongoing Zoom meeting for those people who still feared, or whose parents still feared, people gathering in groups. This was senior prom. A super unofficial event sponsored entirely by parents and held in Connor Harris’ parents’ barn.