Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Torrance, CA

Just forbid all the sidewalk sleeping?: Letters

By Letters to the Editor
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia, working with the most-populated counties, must open state-funded mental hospitals and develop laws that will allow temporary forced internment for mental reviews, perhaps 48 hours, if that’s enough time to evaluate the person. We must be able to remove those suffering from mental issues from the streets and treat them. We should contact any family members of these people and offer counseling with the goal of these family members being willing and able to care for the former homeless relative. This will include California paying the relatives who would qualify as caregivers. If there are families out there who recently lost their home, we must find temporary housing for them. Though it’s probably true there are many out there on the streets who are making no effort to find housing on their own, but just waiting for government to find them something. That leaves the rest, and yes, keep them off the streets. Maybe we could re-open the Central Jail as temporary housing. No able bodied men camping on the beach.

www.sgvtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
State
California State
Torrance, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Torrance, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Redondo Beach, CA
City
Torrance, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Mental Health#Camping#Torrance Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy