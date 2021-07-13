Dow Jones, Nasdaq, And S&P 500 Have Hit New Highs

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors flocked to Wall Street on optimism over strong U.S. corporate earnings. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI slipped 9.99 points, or 0.31%, to 3,244.43 by 0153 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.25%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.42%. Battery maker LG Chem and messenger app operator Kakao dropped 1.09% and 1.34%, respectively. ** More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc , Tesla Inc , Apple Inc , Alphabet Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com . ** Worries about the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant also pressured South Korea stocks. ** South Korea will tighten social-distancing rules across most of the country this week as it continued to report four-digit daily infections for 20 days in a row and on worries that the worst-ever COVID-19 wave might spread further during the summer holiday season. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 130.8 billion won ($113.50 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,152.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,150.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.8 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.8. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.32. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.877%. ($1 = 1,152.4000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)