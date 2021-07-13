Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow Jones, Nasdaq, And S&P 500 Have Hit New Highs

By Md Shahnawaz
digitalmarketnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to reach higher after shaking off multiple losses which it found itself at the opening bell. At the same time, the S&P 500 has also crept in close after moving through intraday lows. The Nasdaq composite did manage to turn positive at the end of the day while lagging behind in terms of profit. Nonetheless, all the three indexes managed to net an all-time high.

www.digitalmarketnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#S P 500#Jpmorgan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksCNBC

Stock futures hold steady ahead of a huge week of Big Tech earnings

Stock futures opened little changed after the major averages finished the previous session at record closing highs and ahead of a busy week of earnings reports from technology's heaviest hitters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased by 4 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.01% and...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip as investors flock to Wall Street on strong U.S. earnings

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors flocked to Wall Street on optimism over strong U.S. corporate earnings. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI slipped 9.99 points, or 0.31%, to 3,244.43 by 0153 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.25%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.42%. Battery maker LG Chem and messenger app operator Kakao dropped 1.09% and 1.34%, respectively. ** More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc , Tesla Inc , Apple Inc , Alphabet Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com . ** Worries about the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant also pressured South Korea stocks. ** South Korea will tighten social-distancing rules across most of the country this week as it continued to report four-digit daily infections for 20 days in a row and on worries that the worst-ever COVID-19 wave might spread further during the summer holiday season. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 130.8 billion won ($113.50 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,152.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,150.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.8 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.8. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.32. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.877%. ($1 = 1,152.4000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
StocksBusiness Insider

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index:. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSX: AUP) has announced that the company will voluntarily delist the common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close of July 30, 2021. Following the delisting, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on August 3, 2021.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit Record Highs As Earnings Season Heats Up; Roku, Snap Rally

The stock market ended the week with solid gains, as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 set record highs. Leading growth stocks continue to strengthen, as Snap (SNAP) soared on earnings, while Roku (ROKU) surged past a new buy point. Indexes got off to another slow start Friday before extending gains throughout the session. The…
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.68%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology, Utilities and Healthcare sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.68% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index added 1.01%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.04%.
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Stocks open higher on Wall Street, on track for weekly gain

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for a weekly gain following a big drop at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going. It’s on track to end the week up 1.4% following a decline the week before. American Express rose 4.7% after reporting a surge in earnings as Americans picked up their spending as the economy reopens. Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, soared 24% after reporting results that were much better than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.30%.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Hits 35K as Rally Spurs Fresh Index Records

In a mirror image to last week, the major market indexes continued to rebound from Monday's sharp selloff to close Friday at new record highs across the board. Today's gains came on the back of mixed economic data. On the plus side, IHS Markit's flash purchasing managers index (PMI) hit a record high of 63.1 in July, with growth supported by an uptick in new orders across the manufacturing sector.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Plow Higher

The S&P 500 fell initially during the course of the week, as money was a complete disaster. However, we have turned right back around to break out towards the 4400 level which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and the next 200 points higher, which is something that this market tends to pay close attention to. Underneath, the 4000 level is an area that people will pay close attention to, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and of course the previous breakout that the market would be paying close attention to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy