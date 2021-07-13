Middle Eastern Dancer & Entrepreneur, Isis Shares News About Upcoming Event, Her Life in Belly Dance

Swinging their hips in rhythm with the deep, ringing tones of the hand drums, belly dancers in brilliantly bedazzled costumes glide across the stage, striking their finger cymbals and commanding attention. Then a solo performer contorts like a cobra as she mesmerizes crowds with her hypotonic movements. This dreamy dance choreography has been captivating audiences for 20 years in Grapevine at the annual Yaa Halla Y’all - A Gathering of the Stars in Texas, presented by Isis’ Studios and Academy of Performing Arts.