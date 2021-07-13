Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grapevine, TX

Middle Eastern Dancer & Entrepreneur, Isis Shares News About Upcoming Event, Her Life in Belly Dance

By Emily Henvey
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Swinging their hips in rhythm with the deep, ringing tones of the hand drums, belly dancers in brilliantly bedazzled costumes glide across the stage, striking their finger cymbals and commanding attention. Then a solo performer contorts like a cobra as she mesmerizes crowds with her hypotonic movements. This dreamy dance choreography has been captivating audiences for 20 years in Grapevine at the annual Yaa Halla Y’all - A Gathering of the Stars in Texas, presented by Isis’ Studios and Academy of Performing Arts.

grapevine.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Grapevine, TX
Entertainment
City
Grapevine, TX
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belly Dancing#Dance Studio#Belly Dance#Isis Shares News#Isis Studios#Egyptian#Universe#Greek#The Gus Vali Orchestra#Mardi Gras#The Isis Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy