How do animals safely cross a highway? Take a look.

hillcountryalliance.org
 14 days ago

The engineers were used to building overpasses for vehicles, not wildlife. But every spring and fall, collisions with mule deer and pronghorn spiked in the Pinedale region of Wyoming, where Route 191 disrupted the animals’ age-old migration paths. So the state Department of Transportation joined with the state wildlife agency and nonprofit groups to create a series of crossings, including the one pictured above. Collisions have dropped by roughly 90 percent.

Washington StateKXLY

Video captures animal activity on Snoqualmie Pass crossings

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The animal crossings at Snoqualmie Pass are bustling with activity, as caught on WSDOT cameras this month!. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) cameras have seen around 107 elk crossing one of the overpasses just in the first week of July. On Monday, WSDOT even captured a deer chasing off a snooping coyote, before prancing back across the bushes.
EnvironmentCNET

Pet disaster prep: How to keep animals safe during a wildfire evacuation

Wildfires are raging in the Western United States amid record-breaking heat waves and drought. They've already scorched more than 2 million acres of land this year, damaging property and causing injuries and deaths. Because wildfires often start suddenly, it's important to have an evacuation plan in place that includes your pets.
Scappoose, ORthechronicleonline.com

Pet Store Fire: All animals are safe

All animals inside a Scappoose pet store are safe following a fire at the business Sunday morning. At 8:30 a.m. employees at All About Pets, located at 52567 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose, smelled smoke in the building and called 911. Scappoose Fire crews arrived in just under five minutes...
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Overdue Off-Highway Motorcycle Rider Found Safe

On 07/11/2021, the Ventura County Lockwood Deputy responded to an overdue off-road motorcycle rider in the Los Padres National Forest. At approximately 5:50 PM, the Lockwood Valley Substation received a call of a motorcycle rider, Jeffrey Skinner, who had ridden down the Miller Jeep Trail on 07/10/2021, and spent the night at the Sunset Campground. Mr. Skinner’s plan was to ride out of the area the next morning. The concerned caller had not heard from Mr. Skinner since 6:30 PM, on 07/10/2021. Mr. Skinner was not familiar with the trail, the challenging terrain and the extreme heat the area was experiencing.
Vanderburgh County, INWTVW

Fair workers take extra precautions to keep animals safe in the heat

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT)– With a scorching week in store, those going to county fairs may need to take extra precautions before they head out to enjoy summer festivities. The Vanderburgh County Fair is made even more special this year since it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. With most days this week expected to be in the low to mid 90’s, many people are preparing for hot July weather.
Trafficca.gov

Take a Behind the Scenes Look at Caltrans Pacific Coast Highway Repairs

MONTEREY COUNTY — On April 23, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom joined Caltrans to announce the reopening of a washed-out section of Highway 1 near the heart of Big Sur ― after only 86 days! In this Caltrans News Flash, get a behind the scenes look at how the project team contributed to public safety while working cooperatively with the businesses and residents of Big Sur, and the importance of having this legendary highway open to the local community and visitors.
Trafficcesarornelaslaw.com

4 Tips for Safely Passing 18 Wheelers on the Highway

4 Tips for Safely Passing 18 Wheelers on the Highway. Sharing the road with 18 wheelers can be pretty daunting, especially when you’re passing them. While it may seem to car drivers that truck drivers rule the road, 72% of accidents between passenger vehicles and 18 wheelers are caused by car drivers. This is because many drivers don’t understand the extra caution required to drive safely near large trucks. Luckily, we at Cesar Ornelas Law are here to provide all of the 18 wheeler safety information you need to avoid accidents and become a more considerate driver overall.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Having fun around animals safely this summer

MINOT, N.D. – Every year North Dakota sees a spike in zoonotic diseases in the summer months. Those are diseases that can transmit between humans and animals. The Roosevelt Park Zoo takes several precautions to ensure the visitors and the animals in their care have a healthy and fun time.
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Wildlife Officials Hunt for Sicko Who Decapitated and Declawed Yellowstone Grizzly Bear

Federal and state officials are searching for the individual(s) responsible for decapitating and declawing a grizzly bear in Gardiner, Montana, Idaho Statesman reports. It is illegal to possess grizzly bear parts as part of the federal Endangered Species Act. The 25-year old bear, tagged number 394, washed ashore next to a river after possibly drowning and was a resident at Yellowstone National Park. George Bumann, a local sculptor, learned of the dead bear and visited it to take measurements to plan for potential artwork. He posted photos of the bear on his blog on June 11 but made efforts not to disclose its specific location. When wildlife officials visited the bear’s carcass on June 10, it was still intact, but when they returned the next day, it had been decapitated and declawed. Officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are actively investigating the incident.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch: Wyoming Wolf Pack Too Tough For Grizzly In Yellowstone Battle

You've heard the saying "there's power in numbers", right? A pack of Wolves in Yellowstone show that is absolutely true, even when they're fighting off a Grizzly. The wolf population had nearly become extinct until they were classified as an endangered species in 1973 and the greater Yellowstone Ecosystem became one of three recovery areas. In the mid 1990's 41 wolves were released into Yellowstone and through time, many have moved out of the area where they are not protected. There are an estimated 528 wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (between 12-20 MILLION acres in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho), with about 8 packs with 94 wolves in Yellowstone NP. Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is home to nearly 730 Grizzly bears with about 150 living in Yellowstone park. The Grizzly is listed as a "Threatened Species", but researchers believe the population is doing well.
buckrail.com

Idaho woman ordered to pay $5,826.99 after grizz got into garbage at GTNP campsite

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — An Idaho woman was ordered to pay $5,826.99 in restitution for improper food storage in Grand Teton National Park, according to a recent press release from the Department of Justice, District of Wyoming. A grizzly bear received a food reward after Arvidson failed to properly...
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Bear Cub Rescued from Tamarack Wildfire after Found Walking on Elbows Due to Severe Burns

Take heart, Outsiders: this little bear cub‘s tale, at least, will have a happy ending after the devastation of California’s Tamarack Wildfires. Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s staff are doing everything they can to help local wildlife amidst Tamarack’s wake. This week, they’ve taken in their first bear of the season – a black bear cub who’s sustained tragic injuries from the raging wildfire.
AccidentsFlight Global.com

Challenger 605 business jet crashes in northern California

A Bombardier Challenger 605 business jet has crashed on approach to Truckee-Tahoe airport in northern California. According to local media news reports on 26 July, the twin turbo jet went down into a heavily wooded area near the airport, sparking a small fire. Truckee police say that no structures or persons on the ground were harmed in the crash.
Animalsjamestowngazette.com

How Animals Die

Take a walk in the woods and it won’t be long before you discover a mystery. You’ll find a dead animal, and you’ll wonder how it died. Some people will go further and wonder who killed it. After all, animals will be fine if we just let them alone. Right?
Jefferson County, NYNorth Country Public Radio

Jefferson County helps turtles safely cross the road

Turtles in Jefferson County have a new way to safely enter Lake Ontario. With guidance from the County and State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Jefferson County Highway Department recently installed a “turtle crossing underpass” between Chaumont Bay marshland and the main waters of Lake Ontario. The crossing was part...

