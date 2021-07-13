Constance Marie Kuchtyak, CPS

Connie was born March 13, 1928, to Elizabeth Massopust and Harry Prybylowski in Perth Amboy, NJ. She was a baby of the great depression and a member of the greatest generation. Her parents divorced and she and her brother Leo lived with their grandmother. She was like a little mother to her brother, and they were inseparable. When she was 12 her mother remarried and she was blessed with a wonderful stepfather, Andrew Goscinsky, and the family moved to Avenel, NJ. Connie worked afterschool at the 5 & 10 for 25 cents an hour and spent it all in New York City as a bobbysoxer standing in line for hours to see Frank Sinatra, Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller and others. She graduated with the highest honors from the St. Mary’s school system and attended the Washington school for secretaries and MCC acquiring her rating as a certified Professional Secretary and went to work for The Home insurance company. During world war ll she was a member of the civilian Air patrol.