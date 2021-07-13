Cancel
Toby Keith, Amy Grant Set for Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Jon Freeman
wiltonbulletin.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville Songwriters Hall of Fame will induct five new members, including Toby Keith and Amy Grant, with its class of 2021. The new members will be formally inducted at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala, which will be held at Music City Center on November 1st. Keith and Grant...

Related
Austin, TXPosted by
UPI News

Blake Shelton, Toby Keith join iHeartCountry Festival

July 20 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and more have joined the lineup for the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival. Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Chase Rice will also be performing at the event, which takes place Oct. 30 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Toby Keith Cuts Songs by John Prine, Sammy Hagar on New Album 'Peso in My Pocket'

On the heels of his induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Toby Keith has announced the release of his new album. Titled Peso in My Pocket, the 10-song collection will be released October 15th. It’s the Oklahoma country singer’s first new album in nearly six years, following 2015’s 35 MPH Town.
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

6x GRAMMY Winner Amy Grant Welcome Into Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame while Enthusiasm for “Heart In Motion” 30th Anniversary Continues

Nashville, TN…. July 14, 2021 – Six-time GRAMMY-winner Amy Grant just released the double disc, 30th anniversary editon of her iconic album, Heart In Motion, spending it’s first few days once again as one of the highest charting albums on the pop charts, this time on iTunes. Enthusiasm for the project is evident in a wide range of media coverage, including Billboard, USA Today, Bobby Bones, ABC Radio, CNN, CBNNews, KTLA, Apple Music’s Proud Radio and much more to come. In recent months Grant has also appeared on Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Hallmark Home & Family, in FORBES, and on Delilah. Fellow artists also shared their fondness for Grant and their favorite tunes from Heart In Motion on the Gospel Music Association’s Instagram stories.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Marty Stuart and Jason Isbell at The Amp: St. Augustine

Marty Stuart and Jason Isbell at The Amp: St. Augustine. After being postponed once, this show was a somewhat unexpected treat for the capacity crowd at the St. Augustine Amphitheater (known as The Amp), a solid mid-sized venue with great sound and seating. The two Nashville-based luminaries had never played a show together; both are riding high right now and starting long post-COVID tours, and it was clear the musicians and the fans were fired up for live music.
Musicallaccess.com

Toby Keith

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Show Dog Nashville’s Toby Keith will release his first album in more than five years on Friday, October 15th. “Peso In My Pocket," co-produced by Kenny Greenberg and Keith, features 10 tracks including the lead single, "Old School," plus a collaboration with Keb' Mo' on "Old Me Better" and a cover of John Prine's "Take A Look At My Heart." In addition to Keith, Keb' Mo' and Prine, songwriters on the project include Sammy Hagar, John Mellencamp, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.
Celebritiesnewsmemory.com

Inductees include Grant, Keith

Dave Paulson Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE To hear Amy Grant tell it, writing a song is its own reward. 'It’s a gift, first and foremost, to the writer,' the Christian music star told The Tennessean. 'To have part of your job be to sit and visit with...
Musickat943.com

Toby Keith To Release New Album

Toby Keith will release his first new album in five years on October 15th. He co-produced the project, called Peso In My Pocket, and it features the highest Billboard Country Airplay chart debut of his career with the lead single “Old School.” He made the announcement on Instagram! Check it out!
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces 2021 Class

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (NaSHOF) has announced its Class of 2021: Amy Grant, Toby Keith, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon and John Scott Sherrill. The five will be inducted into the Hall this November, according to an announcement made by Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, and Mark Ford, its executive director.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

George Strait, Garth Brooks to Sing for Charley Pride in 'CMT Giants' Tribute

Charley Pride, the Country Music Hall of Fame member who died from complications related to Covid-19 last year, will be remembered with an all-star musical special. CMT Giants: Charley Pride, premiering August 25th at 9 p.m. ET on CMT, pays tribute to the “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” singer through a series of performances and interviews.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Toby Keith announces ‘Peso in My Pocket’

Toby Keith will release Peso In My Pocket on October 15th, his first all-new Show Dog Nashville album in more than five years. The album was co-produced by Kenny Greenberg and Keith, and features the highest Billboard Country Airplay chart debut of his career with the lead single “Old School.”
Entertainmentwiltonbulletin.com

2021 Bluegrass Awards: Billy Strings, Del McCoury Nominated, Alison Krauss Set for Hall of Fame

Nominations for the 32nd annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were announced on Tuesday, with Balsam Range, Billy Strings, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Del McCoury Band, and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys all vying for the Entertainer of the Year prize. The honors will be presented in person (after a virtual event in 2020) on September 30th at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Former Chattanoogan Kane Brown reflects on rise to country music stardom

Jul. 24—For country superstar Kane Brown, the last six years have been a blur of awards and accomplishments in a career trajectory that has taken him to the top of the Nashville music industry. Back in 2014, the then 22-year-old singer was a minor internet star with almost 50,000 followers...
Prior Lake, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Toby Keith to headline 2022 Lakefront Music Fest

Just two after holding its 2021 event, the Lakefront Music Fest has announced its headliner for 2022. Organizers Prior Lake Rotary announced Monday that Toby Keith will perform at the annual country music festival next year, which comes after it described this past weekend's festival as its "most successful ever," with record crowds on both nights.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Tayla Lynn to Release Tribute Album to Grandmother Loretta Lynn

Country singer Tayla Lynn aims to celebrate her family legacy with a new tribute album, covering the Hall of Fame career of her grandmother, Loretta Lynn. Announcing her first solo project, Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn, the third-generation artist has revealed a project that highlights her grandmother’s iconic work. The...

