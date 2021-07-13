Toby Keith, Amy Grant Set for Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Nashville, TN…. July 14, 2021 – Six-time GRAMMY-winner Amy Grant just released the double disc, 30th anniversary editon of her iconic album, Heart In Motion, spending it’s first few days once again as one of the highest charting albums on the pop charts, this time on iTunes. Enthusiasm for the project is evident in a wide range of media coverage, including Billboard, USA Today, Bobby Bones, ABC Radio, CNN, CBNNews, KTLA, Apple Music’s Proud Radio and much more to come. In recent months Grant has also appeared on Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Hallmark Home & Family, in FORBES, and on Delilah. Fellow artists also shared their fondness for Grant and their favorite tunes from Heart In Motion on the Gospel Music Association’s Instagram stories.