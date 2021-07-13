SJW group announces that its Texas subsidiary has filed applications to acquire the Kendall West Utility in Kendall County and Bandera East Utility in Bandera and Medina Counties, Texas
SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that its Texas subsidiary, SJWTX Inc., which does business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company, is planning to acquire the Kendall West Utility operating in Kendall County and the Bandera East Utility in Bandera and Medina Counties, Texas. The companies have filed applications with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas (“PUCT”) for approval of the transactions.www.hillcountryalliance.org
