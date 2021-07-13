Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SJW group announces that its Texas subsidiary has filed applications to acquire the Kendall West Utility in Kendall County and Bandera East Utility in Bandera and Medina Counties, Texas

hillcountryalliance.org
 14 days ago

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that its Texas subsidiary, SJWTX Inc., which does business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company, is planning to acquire the Kendall West Utility operating in Kendall County and the Bandera East Utility in Bandera and Medina Counties, Texas. The companies have filed applications with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas (“PUCT”) for approval of the transactions.

www.hillcountryalliance.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sjw Group#Water Service#Sjw Group#Sjwtx Inc#The Bandera East Utility#Business Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas Statesportswar.com

Or Texas will be placed in the east, and OK in the west.

I would not be surprised if they went with a 4 team 4 division format. ** -- Jeffroww 07/26/2021 6:22PM. All other conferences should vote NO. They did it to ACC last time I think ** -- jesuisvtguy 07/26/2021 8:19PM. Or Texas will be placed in the east, and OK...
Texas Statekut.org

ERCOT And Public Utility Commission Promise ‘Wholesale Change’ To Texas’ Electricity Market

Grid regulators are promising an overhaul to Texas’ electricity market in order to prevent catastrophes like February’s statewide power failure. Shelby Webb is an energy reporter for the Houston Chronicle. She told Texas Standard that changes to the energy market will incentivize power companies to invest in improvements and even build new power plants to strengthen the grid. She says the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Texas Public Utility Commission are planning a “wholesale change” to Texas’ electricity market, including pricing. Neither agency has provided many details yet about those changes.
Posted by
The Cullman Times

West Point joins underground utilities locator service

WEST POINT — Digging in the town of West Point should be easier after the town council voted to join 811, the call-before-you-dig phone number, and add the town’s sewer system to the underground utilities locator service. West Point Mayor Gerald Schafer said membership is around $440 per year, and...
Raleigh County, WVwvgazettemail.com

Raleigh County utility-scale solar project has new owner

One of West Virginia’s first utility-scale solar projects is moving forward under new ownership. Enel Green Power, a global renewable energy developer whose international headquarters are in Rome, has taken over the project to construct and operate a 90-megawatt solar farm in Raleigh County approved by county officials and state utility regulators last year.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
West Covina, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Osmose Utilities Signs Lease in West Covina

Atlanta-based Osmose Utilities Services Inc. has signed a lease for roughly 6,000 square feet at The Lakes in West Covina. The space, at 1050 Lakes Drive, will be Osmose Utilities’ first office in the Los Angeles area. The office will be used by engineers, wood scientists, field technicians, sales team,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chiron Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Kendall, FLPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

Kendall office park sold

This property last traded for only $2 million. Big deals. High stakes. Handsome reward. These high-profile awards recognize the best real estate deals between June 2020 and June 2021 and the movers and shakers who made them happen. Nominate today!
West, TXHouston Chronicle

Blue Origin announces 18-year-old will be on its first crewed flight from West Texas

Blue Origin has announced that 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will join Jeff Bezos on the company’s first crewed flight next week. The fourth seat was supposed to go to an auction winner who bid $28 million for a ride into space. That person, who Blue Origin did not identify, will fly on a future New Shepard mission “due to scheduling conflicts.”
Franklin County, FLgulfcounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FRANKLIN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a …

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FRANKLIN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a TAX DEED to be issued thereon.The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Marble Falls, TXhillcountryalliance.org

Thousands of residences, lots more planned for new Marble Falls community

A North Texas developer is gearing up to break ground on the first phase of a transformative mixed-use project in Marble Falls, which eventually could bring nearly 2,000 homes, hundreds of apartments, commercial space and sports fields to the Hill Country city. Centurion American Development Group, based in Farmers Branch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy