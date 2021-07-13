Cancel
NOTICE OF DRAFT ACTION PLAN, COMMENT PERIOD, & FINAL PUBLIC HEARING

millcreektownship.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice is hereby given that Millcreek Township intends to make application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for FY 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds in the amount of $242,539. Based upon a public needs hearing and a review of project requests, the Township proposes...

millcreektownship.com

Comments / 0

