NOTICE OF DRAFT ACTION PLAN, COMMENT PERIOD, & FINAL PUBLIC HEARING

Village of Roslyn Estates Planning Board NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Planning Board of the Village of Roslyn Estates will hold a Public Hearing on August 4, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., at the Roslyn Estates Village Hall, 25 The Tulips, Roslyn Estates, New York 11576, on the following: Case # 105, Application of Steven Schneider, as owner of premises at 8 The Oaks, Roslyn Estates, NY 11576, also known as Section 7, Block 22-01, Lot 820 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map, located in an R-12 Zoning District, for re-grading approval under Village Code Section 80-3(A), with respect to proposed re-grading of the parcel within 20 feet of a property line by more than 2 inches, within 25 feet of a property line by more than 6 inches; and/or within 45 feet of a property line, by more than 2 feet.1. All interested persons may attend the public hearing, which will be recorded and later transcribed, and all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard. The applicantís file is available for public inspection at the Village Hall office, 25 The Tulips, Roslyn Estates, New York, and may be examined during business hours: Monday-Friday 9AM-4PM. Persons planning to attend the public hearing and who require special accommodations because of disability are requested to notify the Village Clerk no less than 48 hours prior to the public hearing. Noah DíAlessio, ChairmanPlanning Board Village of Roslyn Estates July 19, 2021