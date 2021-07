—— Tanner Joseph Walker, born in 1982, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, one day credited and 179 suspended, for trespass to property. Zakary Kenneth Canning, born in 1995, was fined $100 and sentenced to 365 days in jail, four days credited and 361 suspended, for partner or family member assault causing injury, first offense, and had dismissed by the prosecution two charges: criminal mischief pecuniary loss less than $1,500 and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.