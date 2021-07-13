Drake Bounces Back to Number One, Taylor Swift Hits Milestone on Artists 500 Chart

A little more than a week ago, Taylor Swift shocked her massive fan base by revealing that the next title from her discography she’s planning on re-recording and re-releasing will not be 1989, as so many predicted, but rather her pop/country hybrid set Red. The singer-songwriter took to Twitter to share the good news in mid-June, and now that enough time has passed, the tweet that shook the world has had a clear impact on the Billboard 200, the chart company’s weekly ranking of the most-consumed full-lengths in America.