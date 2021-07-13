Drake Bounces Back to Number One, Taylor Swift Hits Milestone on Artists 500 Chart
Drake has bounced back to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of July 2nd through July 8th. The rapper’s 117.4 million song streams were enough for him to earn his 26th non-consecutive week at Number One on the Artists 500 chart, and extending his own record for the most total weeks atop the chart. The rapper was able to achieve this feat during a relatively slow release week, with last week’s Number One, Tyler, the Creator, slipping to Number Eight with 76 million streams.www.wiltonbulletin.com
Comments / 0