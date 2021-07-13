Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drake Bounces Back to Number One, Taylor Swift Hits Milestone on Artists 500 Chart

By RS Charts
wiltonbulletin.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake has bounced back to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of July 2nd through July 8th. The rapper’s 117.4 million song streams were enough for him to earn his 26th non-consecutive week at Number One on the Artists 500 chart, and extending his own record for the most total weeks atop the chart. The rapper was able to achieve this feat during a relatively slow release week, with last week’s Number One, Tyler, the Creator, slipping to Number Eight with 76 million streams.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Artist#Country Artist#The Rolling Stone#Sour#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

After Announcing Another New Release, Taylor Swift Dominates The Albums Chart

A little more than a week ago, Taylor Swift shocked her massive fan base by revealing that the next title from her discography she’s planning on re-recording and re-releasing will not be 1989, as so many predicted, but rather her pop/country hybrid set Red. The singer-songwriter took to Twitter to share the good news in mid-June, and now that enough time has passed, the tweet that shook the world has had a clear impact on the Billboard 200, the chart company’s weekly ranking of the most-consumed full-lengths in America.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Tyler, the Creator Bests Doja Cat on Artists 500 Chart

Tyler, the Creator beat Doja Cat to claim the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart. The rapper topped the chart for the first time after pulling in 163.6 million song streams for the week of June 25th through July 1st. The achievement followed the release of Tyler’s new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 140.1 million song streams to help it move 167,100 album-equivalent units.
CelebritiesComplex

Taylor Swift Receives Writing Credit on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu”

Olivia Rodrigo is giving credit where credit is due. As pointed out by Rolling Stone, the 18-year-old artist and producer Daniel Nigro listed Taylor Swift as a songwriter on “Deja Vu”—the second single off Rodrigo’s debut studio album Sour. Rodrigo previously revealed that the song’s bridge was heavily inspired by Swift’s 2019 “Cruel Summer” track, which was co-written by Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Won’t Submit Fearless (Taylor’s Version) for 2022 Grammys Consideration

Taylor Swift began her campaign to release re-recorded versions of all of her first albums earlier this year with Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Today, a representative at Republic Records confirmed to Billboard that the new version of Fearless will not be submitted for consideration at the next Grammy or CMA Awards. Instead, her 2020 album evermore will be submitted for consideration in all eligible Grammy categories.
CelebritiesComplex

Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, and More Make Strong Showings on MRC Midyear Charts

We’re halfway though the year, and MRC Data—formerly Nielsen—has yet again unveiled its midyear charts. Unsurprisingly, pop star Olivia Rodrigo has the most-streamed song of 2021 so far (via on-demand streams) with her breakout hit “Drivers License,” as her debut album Sour has moved 1.367 million units and placed second on MRC’s Midyear Top 10 Albums ranking which is based on overall album equivalent units, per Billboard.
MusicHello Magazine

Taylor Swift shocks fans as she drops new project for special reason

Taylor Swift fans have been left over the moon as the singer-songwriter dropped a new song to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her album Folklore. The superstar took to social media on Saturday to share that she was releasing the original version of The Lakes, a bonus track from the Grammy-winning album.
Entertainmentwiltonbulletin.com

RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour returned to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 101 million streams. The 11-song set has now led the ranking on three different weeks — only one other album, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous, has matched that feat in 2021. After launching at Number...
Theater & DanceLaredo Morning Times

RS Charts: The Kid Laroi Earns First Number One With 'Stay'

The Kid Laroi earned his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Stay,” featuring a verse from Justin Bieber. The single, which was co-written by Charlie Puth and Blake Slatkin (24kgoldn’s “Mood”), among others, contrasts the Kid Laroi’s hoarse urgency with Bieber’s airy delivery; it picked up 30.8 million streams opening week. “Stay” builds on the success of the Kid Laroi’s breakout hit, “Without You,” another Slatkin co-write, which came out late last year.
Billboard

Eurovision Champion Maneskin Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart

The band triumphed in the 2021 competition. Plus, 2019 winner Duncan Laurence ranks at No. 3. Måneskin rises 3-1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart (dated July 17) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the Italian quartet's breakthrough singles "Beggin' " and "I Wanna Be Your Slave."
MusicBillboard

Taylor Swift Fans Reflect on Powerful Impact of 'Folklore' on Album's First Anniversary

One year after its release, Taylor Swift's fans are taking a moment to reflect on the life-changing impact of the superstar singer's eighth album, Folklore. Released on July 24, 2020, Folklore represented a surprise pivot towards indie-folk that proved a critical and commercial blockbuster for Swift, earning the album of the year Grammy and topping the Billboard 200 albums chart for eight nonconsecutive weeks.
Musiczapgossip.com

Fontaines DC ‘didn’t want’ Taylor Swift chart battle

Fontaines DC have insisted they “didn’t want” a chart battle with Taylor Swift. The ‘I Was Not Born’ hitmakers narrowly missed out on their first number one with second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ last year, when the 31-year-old pop star dropped her ‘Folklore’ LP the same week and took the top spot in the UK rankings.
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Taylor Swift tops Billboard's highest-paid musicians of 2020 list

Taylor Swift has topped Billboard's highest-paid musicians of 2020 list. Following a year with a lack of live shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 31-year-old superstar singer returned to the US Money Makers list with an estimated $23.8 million, but it is a decrease from the $99.6 million when she was last on the list in 2018.
Theater & DanceLaredo Morning Times

Drake Tops Artists 500 Chart Again as the Kid Laroi Cracks the Top 50

Drake secured another easy week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of July 9th through 15th. The rapper pulled in 117 million song streams to notch his second straight week at Number One. He also extended the overall record for most non-consecutive weeks at Number One on the RS500 to 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy