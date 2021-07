The Pendragon Theatre has welcomed Michael Aguirre from New York City as the new Managing Director. Mike is the founding Executive Director of New Light Theater Project in NYC as well as the former Producing Director of Access Theater, a multi-venue organization in downtown Manhattan. He’s worked in administrative roles at the Steppenwolf Theatre and The Wilma, and he is also a playwright and sometime actor, with his work being featured across the country. As Managing Director, Aguirre will lead the theatre’s business plan and strategy.