On 7/10/2021 at approximately 1154 hours, the Berwick Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of East 3rd Street for a report of an assault. Berwick Police Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who stated that they got into an argument with their ex-boyfriend, David Cleaver. The victim asked Cleaver was asked to leave the residence but he refused and became irate. Cleaver then punched the victim in the face with a closed fist. Officers observed a cut along the hairline of the victim's eyebrow that was still actively bleeding.