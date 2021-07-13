Weaver, Adam Dorsey - 18 PaCC 2718a1 STRANGULATION (F2) (2 counts) and 2 additional charges

Lazaro Rivas-Perez, age 20, of West Grove, was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass, Loitering & Prowling at Night, and Criminal Mischief following a call for a subject attempting to enter a residence. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 11:32 p.m., in the 200 block of West Harmony Road, in West Grove Borough. On Monday, July 5, 2021, at 12:10 a.m., police received an additional call regarding the same subject. The residents heard a window screen removed from a front window and observed a basement window well cover removed. The subject was observed but fled on foot when approached by police. A video still of the subject was distributed in an attempt to identify him. Following the post, a resident from the 100 block of West Harmony Road reported to police the same subject had been in her living room on July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m. She reported he was “in a daze, just staring” before she confronted him and persuaded him to leave the residence. On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., an officer observed Rivas-Perez in the area of Bushong Alley and Rosehill Avenue and made a positive identification as the subject in these incidents. Rivas-Perez was taken into custody and did admit to consuming a large quantity of alcoholic beverages and methamphetamine on the night in question. In addition, he did describe the clothing he was wearing that night, which was observed on surveillance. Rivas-Perez was transported to the Chester County Prison for processing and arraignment. He was committed after failing to post bail. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.