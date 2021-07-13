Cancel
Weaver, Adam Dorsey - 18 PaCC 2718a1 STRANGULATION (F2) (2 counts) and 2 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 07/11/2021 the defendant Adam D. Weaver did assault an adult female victim at 26 South Center Street. The female was holding a young child while being assaulted and strangled. City of Bradford Police charged the defendant Weaver with 2 counts of felony stranglulation, 2 Counts of Simple assault, and 1 count endangering the welfare of a child. Weaver was arraigned and remanded to McKean County Jail on cash bail where he will await preliminary hearings.

mckean.crimewatchpa.com

#Strangulation#Simple Assault#Bradford Police#Mckean County Jail
Hummelstown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Percy, Sean Michael - (1) Count of 3921 A Theft by Unlawful Taking

Beware of Neighborhood Porch Pirates - A US Postal employee contacted the Hummelstown Police Department regarding a borough resident who had been observed stealing USPS delivered packages from another residence. Chief Hess & Cpl. Kopinetz confronted the suspect, Sean Michael Percy, who admitted to the theft and returned the stolen property to them. He handed over a used bottle of perfume and will be charged with one count of theft and be required to pay restitution for the unusable perfume that he stole from a neighbor.
crimewatchpa.com

CC 2701 A1 Simple Assault (M2) 2 Counts

Lancaster, PAcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1) count Simple Assault

crimewatchpa.com

Harvey, Del Henry - (1) count of Aggravated Assault (F1) and 2 additional charges

On July 24th, 2021 at approximately 12:30am, the West Chester Police Department was dispatched to the 50 block of South High Street for a fight in progress. Upon officers' arrival, a fight was occurring on the sidewalk in the block. As a result of this incident and an investigation, Del Henry Harvey, a 26 year-old black male of Pottstown, PA, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Harassment. Harvey was transported to the West Chester Police Department for processing and then to Chester County Prison to be arraigned. A preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-04.
crimewatchpa.com

Herring, Joseph Frank - (1 count) Burglary and 1 additional charge

Joseph F. Herring, 57 from Lake Wales FL. has been charged with one count each of Burglary and Indecent Assault. The charges stem from an incident which occurred on 7/10/21 at the Circle M Campground on Millersville Rd. in Pequea Township. Herring allegedly entered the adult female victim's camper without consent and touched her legs, breasts and shoulders without her consent. Herring was taken into custody on 7/12 and arraigned before MDJ William Benner. Bail was set at $75,000 which he could not post and he was remanded to Lancaster County Prison.
Berwick, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Cleaver, David Eugene - (1 count) Simple Assault (M2) and 2 additional charges

On 7/10/2021 at approximately 1154 hours, the Berwick Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of East 3rd Street for a report of an assault. Berwick Police Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who stated that they got into an argument with their ex-boyfriend, David Cleaver. The victim asked Cleaver was asked to leave the residence but he refused and became irate. Cleaver then punched the victim in the face with a closed fist. Officers observed a cut along the hairline of the victim's eyebrow that was still actively bleeding.
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1) count of Unsworn falsification to authorities

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Harassment

crimewatchpa.com

Strube, James Andrew - (1 count) Burglary (F1); (1 count) Criminal Trespass (F2); (1 count) Resisting Arrest (M2); (1 count...

At approximately 1820hrs, Saturday, July 17, 2021 East Hempfield Twp. police officers attempted to serve multiple arrest warrants that had been issued for James Andrew Strube (25) of Columbia. The warrant service location was 3845 Nolt Rd., East Hempfield Twp., a location where Strube was known to stay at with a female companion. Strube had multiple active warrants for his arrest from various law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County. The most recent warrant stemmed from an incident on July 10, 2021, when Strube is alleged to have fled from officers via motorcycle from the same address on Nolt Rd. It was determined that Strube was inside the apartment at said address on July 17th. Upon realizing that police were present, Strube is alleged to have forced entry into a neighboring apartment to escape. Officers entered this neighboring apartment, at which time Strube was taken into custody. Strube was charged with: Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest or Other Law Enforcement, and Criminal Mischief, and was subsequently transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment on the previous charges, as well as the charges for the events that took place on July 17, 2021. East Hempfield Police were assisted by officers from Manor Twp. Police, as well as the Northwest Regional Police K-9 Unit.
crimewatchpa.com

Johnston, Christopher J. - CC 2718 A1 Strangulation (F2) and 2 additional charges

On 07/22/2021 the defendant Christopher J. Johnston did assault an adult female victim at 555 East Main Street Apartment 2. Upon arrival City of Bradford Police observed injury to the victims neck and the victim reported Johnston had choked her during a domestic altercation. Officers took Johnston into custody for the assault and he was charged accordingly and remanded to McKean County Jail where he will await pending preliminary hearings.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gant, Taireeque Anthony - (1 count) Aggravated Assault (F1) and 3 additional charges

On July 13, 2021, at approximately 11:17 PM, officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Union Street for a report of shots fired. When the officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that a female victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The victim is a 20 year old female resident of Lancaster City. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
crimewatchpa.com

2 counts Harassment (S)

crimewatchpa.com

Irvin, Christopher L - (1) count of Simple Assault (M1) and 1 additional charge

On July 16, 2021 at approximately 9:52pm NHPD was dispatched to an address in the 300 Block of East Main Street for an assault that had just occurred. Officers arrived and observed a victim who had been struck in the face, which caused a minor injury to their lip. The suspect was identified as Christopher Irvin (age 22 of New Holland). Irvin had left the scene prior to the arrival of police, but was arrested a short time later and transported to Lancaster County Central Booking to await arraignment. He was arraigned and his bail was set at $25,000 cash. He was released a short time later, after posting bail.
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Bowie, Jason M - (18) 3922 (A)(1) Theft by Deception and 1 additional charge

On July 14, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Jason Bowie was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On May 13, 2019 Austin Mummert deposited a check for $150.00 into his Member's 1st Federal Credit Union. The check was from a Wells Fargo Account held by a Jason M. Bowie. Over the next two days, he deposited multiple checks from Bowie totaling $2,260. Subsequent to the deposits, debits were received out of Mummert's Member's 1st Account to include ATM withdrawals of cash, debit card purchases, and other transactions that caused the money from the checks to be debited from the account.
West Chester, PAcrimewatchpa.com

STEINMETZ, DENISE MARIE - (18) 2702 (A)(1) Aggravated Assault and 4 additional charges

On 07/17/21 at approximately 7:00pm, officers of the West Chester Police Department responded to the 100 block of E. Miner Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim and learned that he was assaulted in the 50 block of W. Gay Street by Denise Steinmetz, a 31 year old white female of West Chester. The victim sustained visible injuries from the assault, that were determined to be non life-threatening. Steinmetz was taken into custody, charged with Aggravated Assault and related charges, and transported to the Chester County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Williams, Anthony Lynn - 3922 (A1) Theft by Deception F3 and 1 additional charge

On March 17, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Anthony L. Williams was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 14, 2020, three checks totaling $2,749 were remotely deposited into Anthony Williams' Members First account. ATM withdrawals and debit transactions immediately followed the withdrawals, causing a total loss of $2,750.39 to Member's First. A certified 10 day demand letter was sent to Williams, which returned as unclaimed.
crimewatchpa.com

Rivas-Perez, Lazaro - Criminal Trespass; Criminal Mischief and Loitering and Prowling at Night

Lazaro Rivas-Perez, age 20, of West Grove, was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass, Loitering & Prowling at Night, and Criminal Mischief following a call for a subject attempting to enter a residence. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 11:32 p.m., in the 200 block of West Harmony Road, in West Grove Borough. On Monday, July 5, 2021, at 12:10 a.m., police received an additional call regarding the same subject. The residents heard a window screen removed from a front window and observed a basement window well cover removed. The subject was observed but fled on foot when approached by police. A video still of the subject was distributed in an attempt to identify him. Following the post, a resident from the 100 block of West Harmony Road reported to police the same subject had been in her living room on July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m. She reported he was “in a daze, just staring” before she confronted him and persuaded him to leave the residence. On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., an officer observed Rivas-Perez in the area of Bushong Alley and Rosehill Avenue and made a positive identification as the subject in these incidents. Rivas-Perez was taken into custody and did admit to consuming a large quantity of alcoholic beverages and methamphetamine on the night in question. In addition, he did describe the clothing he was wearing that night, which was observed on surveillance. Rivas-Perez was transported to the Chester County Prison for processing and arraignment. He was committed after failing to post bail. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Pabon, Edwin M - (1) count of Aggravated Assault and 2 additional charges

On April 24th, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a local motel in reference to a stabbing. The victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance and has recovered from his wounds. Police initiated an extensive investigation and identified Edwin M Pabon as the suspect. The victim and Pabon did not know one another and it was a random encounter that went wrong. On July 09th, 2021 Police served a felony warrant on Pabon for charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, and Harassment.
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Bodt, Alexander Patrick - (1) Count of 2706(A)(1) Terroristic Threats and 2 additional charges

On July 19, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Alexander Bodt was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On June 8, 2021 around 3:30 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was notified of an active terroristic threat incident. The victim had separated from the suspect, Alexander Bodt, on May 16th. Officers were present that evening while the victim gathered belongings and left the residence where Bodt resides. The victim then relocated to another state where she was to be staying with a friend.
crimewatchpa.com

kapusta, Jessica Diane - (18) 3802(d)(2) DUI Drug/Combination of Drugs (M) and 3 additional charges

On May 24, 2021 Ambler Police responded for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Several witnesses reported that the driver appeared to be asleep behind the wheel. The vehicle was located at Church St. and Bethlehem Pike. Officers conducted their investigation and determined that the operator to be, Jessica Kapusta. Kapusta was transported to the hospital for evaluation and later issued a summons to appear in court on the charges of DUI and narcotic offenses. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 12, 2021 at 10:30 am.

