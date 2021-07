As we have clearly seen, driven home even more over the past year by the pandemic, access is a huge part of people being able to successfully achieve the best state of health they can. Over and over, we've demonstrated that having a stable base of a healthcare team, the ability to reach them, the ability to engage with the healthcare system and move forward, to get what you need when you need it, is a critical part of trying to build the most patient-centered care we can.