A typical Sunday in Summit from April through November involves a trip to the farmers market. Farm vendors from around the state come with their produce and other fresh foods. For the past nine years this farmers market has had a unique feature, the G.I.F.T. Table. This GIFT stands for Give It Fresh Today. It is an opportunity for market shoppers to donate fresh purchases from the market. Additionally, GIFT representatives solicit monetary donations and then purchase the produce GRACE needs for the week from farm vendors.