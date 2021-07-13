Feedback and Development
The lack of disability and neurodiverse-specific resources place persons and families at an increased risk for poor health outcomes. The main aim of the Inclusive Nutrition Standards of Care and Guidelines for Implementation is to provide persons with disabilities, their caregiver(s), and disability-focused service providers the tools to promote healthy behaviors throughout their lifetime. The Center on Nutrition and Disability’s (CND) Standards are in their final stages of revision before pilot testing. Development of the Standards utilizes an accessible and equitable process and a person-centered approach that is: culturally competent; evidence-based, and action-oriented. The development of the Guidelines for Implementation will be led by feedback collected from the pilot test post-survey questionnaire and exit interviews (Estimated time of completion: November 2021).www.njhcn.org
