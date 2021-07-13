Cancel
Colorado State

Seven Peaks Music Festival, brought to Colorado by Dierks Bentley, is canceled

By Amanda Hancock amanda.hancock@gazette.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than two months before the Seven Peaks Music Festival was scheduled to bring country music to Buena Vista, the star-powered fest has been canceled. The festival, co-hosted by Dierks Bentley and Live Nation and set to feature stars such as Keith Urban and Old Crow Medicine Show, will not be held over Labor Day weekend this year, according to an announcement on the festival's Facebook page.

