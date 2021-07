For your body to function properly and maintain optimal health, it needs at least 13 essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamins are organic compounds involved in building and repairing damaged tissues to control the process of continuity of the body. The good news is that the vital micronutrients are required only in small amounts by your body cells. However, since your body cannot produce vitamins independently, it’s often helpful to take them in required amounts through other sources such as the food you take in and vitamin capsules. Food that contain vitamins include leafy vegetables, fruits, and meat. The following are some essential vitamins and their effect on your overall health.