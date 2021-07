Drinks that are trending on Instagram range from those that have been around forever with modern twists to a new mix of drinks. Bubble tea is one that brings in $2 billion in sales globally and its popular for its customizable options. The general ingredients are tapioca or fruit jelly bubbles (which is fruit frozen in syrup cubes) with soy milk and green tea. Believe it or not, boxed wine is trending. Sales continue to increase alos proving you can’t knock the quality and appreciation for the presentation or quantity. Water kefir will keep on the trend edge at $20 bucks each. It comes from grains mixed with fruit. Audra found a probiotic water made by Kora that is along the same concept to try out. Karma probiotic water has Vitamins A, E, B3, B6, B12, and niacin. Antioxidants support the health of your digestive and immune systems.