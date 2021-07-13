In ‘Allure’ cover story, Halsey opens up about pregnancy and the father of her child

Keyshia Cole has opened up about the death of her mother, Frankie Lons, earlier this week. In an Instagram tribute to Lons on Thursday evening, Cole wrote about the shock and devastation of the loss. “This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words,” Cole began. “I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!” Cole wrote that she’s been quoting Lons for weeks, because her “humor was unmatched.” “Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality,” Cole continued. “We all did.” In addition to thanking her and her mom’s “fans and supporters,” Cole also noted that it was Lons’s greatest wish to have “all of [her] children in one place.” Cole concluded her tribute by promising to fulfill that wish for Lons. “Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!” Cole wrote.