EJ Workshop for Camden Teens

This season, CFET’s summer youth farming program includes an ongoing environmental justice workshop that will continue throughout the season. We are partnering with Catherine from Mighty Writers, Ben, a Cooper Medical School Librarian as well as our own EJ coordinator, Kate. The plan is to review the fundamental aspects of environmental racism and how it applies to Camden…. Ie. the truck and highway traffic, polluting industry, lead exposure, etc… and to have a discussion about what justice would look like under these circumstances. Our youth program participants, all teenagers from Camden, will spend a portion of each week learning about environmental justice. They recently had their opening introduction to the topic.