Hale Sr., Nathan W.

Nathan W. Hale Sr., 85, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, surrounded by family at Lake Winona Manor. Nate and twin sister were born in Sleepy Eye, Minn., on May 4, 1936, to Joseph Sr. and Myrtle (Tesrow) Hale. The twins were the first of their eight children to be born in a hospital. He was baptized and confirmed at the First Methodist Church in Sleepy Eye. He joined the U.S. Air Force during his senior year at Sleepy Eye High School and ended his military service in 1957. His tours of duty included Alaska (twice), Greenland, England, Azores Island, and North Africa.