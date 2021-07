Bauer, Larry Dean

Larry Dean Bauer, 63, of Dakota, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, in his home. He was born on July 21, 1957, in La Crosse, Wis., to Walter and Leona (Fabian) Bauer. He married Lillie Kerns on July 2, 1977, in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dakota. Larry worked as a heating and air conditioning installer for over 25 years. He was a life-long member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine. Larry enjoyed hunting, farming, and spending time with his grandkids.