Dave Hilken, 74, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, July 5, at his home in Winona, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Dave was born on January 14, 1947, in Fairmont, Minn., the son of William and Florence (Doxsee) Hilken; he was raised in the Trimont, Minn., area. He married Carol Peterson on October 25, 1966, in Houston, Minn., and their union was soon blessed with two daughters, Wanda and Amy.