Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns can hack and whack Giannis, but know he'll keep coming

By BRIAN MAHONEY
westplainsdailyquill.net
 14 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo pointed to a pair of scratches, one on his forehead and the other on his cheek. Those NBA Finals battle scars are proof, he figures, that the frustrated …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Hack#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Giannis’s Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added “NBA champion” to his résumé on Tuesday night, scoring 50 points in a series-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns. Following the legacy-defining victory, Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for the ‘Greek Freak.’. “Nobody truly knows the work you have...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Lakers Will Trade Anthony Davis this Offseason

Colin Cowherd: “This Lakers locker room was not great I’m told. LeBron was frustrated with AD, Frank Vogel who loves his bigs to be in shape was frustrated with AD, and Dennis Schroder was driving everybody crazy, specifically Kyle Kuzma. I’m told Frank Vogel is no guarantee to make it through the entire year next year – that’s the kind of toxicity they were dealing with… This Lakers locker room is not great right now. Never forget that this is what happens in LeBron’s career when he doesn’t win a title. 2010, he leaves the Cavs for the Heat. In 2014 he left the Heat for the Cavs. 2016 he fired David Blatt the coach in Cleveland. 2017 he tried to get Kyrie Irving traded. 2018 he left the Cavs for the Lakers. In 2019 he blew out all the players and they traded for AD. LeBron’s favorite movie is ‘The Godfather’ and he loves Michael Corleone. You get whacked if you don’t get business done. When you go back to his career the last decade, when he doesn’t win a title big stuff happens virtually every year. BIG stuff is coming. It may be Dame, it may be Bradley Beal, I would not be shocked if AD got traded. I don’t think it will happen, but the dude is not committed as much as LeBron is. Dame and Bradley Beal are in the weight room all offseason, and AD is increasingly hurt. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if LeBron doesn’t win and it looks ugly and people start bailing on LeBron, BIG STUFF happens.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

'Giannis Antetokounmpo Can't Be The Face Of The NBA' Says NBA Analyst

After winning an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself in the stratus of 'superstar' in the NBA. Giannis was already one of the best players in the league before the championship win. But winning a ring and a Finals MVP on top of his two regular-season MVPs and Defensive Player Of The Year awards, along with his multiple All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive selections makes him one of the most accomplished players actively playing in the NBA.
NBACBS Sports

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, signs two-year deal with French team owned by Tony Parker

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a two-year deal with French club LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, the team announced Monday. Antetokounmpo had spent the past two years on two-way deals with the Los Angeles Lakers, but across those two seasons he played in only 20 games at the NBA level. He was originally the No. 60 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
NBAsandiegolocaldirectory.org

Bucks vs. Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo says ‘I’m no Michael Jordan after dominant Game 3 performance to keep NBA Finals hopes alive

“I’m no Michael Jordan,” said the 26-year-old Antetokounmpo after becoming just the sixth player in NBA Finals history to score 40 points in consecutive games. Antetokounmpo scored 41 points on Sunday in the Bucks’ home 120-100 victory to leave them trailing 2-1 to the Suns in their best-of-seven series to decide who will be crowned the NBA champions.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

Giannis And Holiday Keep Milwaukee Alive

In the aftermath of the Bucks Game 3 win, and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second straight 40-point game, Dr. A joins me to break down how Milwaukee got back into the NBA Finals thanks to the two-time MVP, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis. Meanwhile, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges struggled,...
NBAwestplainsdailyquill.net

Frustrating fourth quarter, fouls derail Devin Booker, Suns

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker put on a spectacular shooting peformance through the first three quarters Wednesday night in the NBA Finals and seemed poised to help the Phoenix Suns take a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
NBAReview

Suns now know that NBA titles don’t come easily

It’s not easy. It’s never been easy. It’s not supposed to be easy. This is the latest lesson for the Phoenix Suns. Retire the “Suns in four” chants, Phoenix. Those sweep dreams are gone, after a Game 3 in Milwaukee in which Devin Booker missed just about all his shots and wound up on the bench, Deandre Ayton got in foul trouble, nobody could guard Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second consecutive game and what was a close matchup in the third quarter became a rout in a flash.
NBAwestplainsdailyquill.net

Bucks get confidence boost in win without Giannis scoring 40

MILWAUKEE (AP) — As remarkable as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in delivering MVP-caliber performances during the NBA Finals while playing with an injured knee, there have been games in which he …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy