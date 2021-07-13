Tamke, Bonnie Rose

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBonnie Rose Tamke, 81, formerly of Arcadia, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. Bonnie was born in Arcadia on November 21, 1939, to John and Linda (Weltzien) Ryan. After graduating from high school, Bonnie was united in marriage to Albert Tamke on November 22, 1958, and together the couple farmed in Glencoe and raised six children. Bonnie worked for many years in housekeeping at the Mayo Clinic Health System - Arcadia Nursing Home. She was a meticulous cleaner and avid decorator, ensuring that the residents celebrated every holiday and season with beautiful arrangements and ornaments. Bonnie loved flowers and to garden. She would frequent local green houses and travel to new places searching for flowers to grow for arrangements at home and at the nursing home. Often, Bonnie would invite residents and friends out to the farm to share the sights of beauty she had grown, and would deliver fresh cut flowers to others who were unable to travel. She was truly an advocate for the well-being of every resident and co-worker, but most of all loved being a farm wife and caregiver for her children and grandchildren. Bonnie was a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and the PCCW, volunteering for the fall festivals with all of her friends and neighbors, as well as a past member of the Buffalo County Homemakers.

