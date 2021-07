Collin J. Hirner, 85, of Trempealeau, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Anne’s Health Care Center in Winona. He was born in Fords, N.J., on September 15, 1935, to John and Katherine (Wainwright) Hirner. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after 20 years of service. On May 21, 1960, Collin married Edye Wallace and they celebrated over 61 years of marriage.