Johnson, Martha Sophia Evangeline (née Rydeen)

Mike Charron has joined the staff at Hope Lutheran High School in Winona. Charron retired this past year after serving for the past 14 years as dean of the School of Arts and Humanities and executive director of grants and sponsored programs at Saint Mary’s University. Prior to working at his alma mater, Charron served for 23 years as chair of the department of theatre at Concordia University. States Charron, “I’m excited to get back to my roots. I started my career as a high school teacher and coach. When I announced my retirement last January, I knew I wanted to still be active in the community and with education in particular. I have been aware for some time of the excellent education and ministry happening at Hope Lutheran High School. The principal of Hope, Rocky Sandcork, and his wife, Deanna, were both students of mine at Concordia, and they are two of the finest people I have ever met.” Charron will be involved in the English and Drama programs, as well as advise the school on special outreach initiatives. In the past, Charron has served as an elected official as a member of the City Council in Woodbury, Minn. and as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives. He is currently serving his fourth appointed term on the Minnesota State Arts Board. Charron is also the current chair of the Winona Chamber of Commerce. Said Mike, “I feel very blessed in ‘my career after my career’ to be part of the amazing family of students and staff at Hope Lutheran High School.”