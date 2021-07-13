Cancel
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midnight Society returns in a follow-up to 2019’s reimagined limited series horror anthology in Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, on DVD August 10, 2021. After their leader goes missing, it’s up to the remaining members of the Midnight Society to break the curse and free the Shadowman’s victims, before they too disappear into the shadows. A must-own for old and new fans alike!Available on DVD August 10, 2021.

