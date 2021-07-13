NATI MORTI a new Italian Horror Movie
NATI MORTI (2021) a new horror movie directed by. An EMPIRE VIDEO , DIGITMOVIES and HECTOR VILLENA MERO production. Luna is a young embalmer with a strange passion for everything concerning death. One day, during a trip in the woods, she finds two bodies. The first one is a dead woman, the other one is a man who is still barely breathing. From this moment, Luna’s life will change forever and a horrifying spiral of violence will take place around her existence…horrornews.net
