NATI MORTI a new Italian Horror Movie

A person can agree with horror master Stephen King on the worst horror movie of all time or they can keep their own opinion since to be fair he is just another person. But the thing is that he’s an award-winning writer that’s been around long enough and written enough horror stories to know what makes a great horror story and what’s just a bunch of gore and horrible dialogue slapped together to produce a vomit-inducing experience. Thinking that he would give voice to any displeasure over a movie such as Blood Feast, a 1960s-era schlockfest that is all about the gore and just barely has a plot to it, isn’t hard at all, since the idea that a lot of horror movies have any sense to them is kind of hard to say without laughing. But this one, in particular, is pretty bad since it’s about an Egyptian caterer dicing up women for ritual sacrifice. In other words, it’s a blood and guts type of movie that was made for the sheer effect that it has on people, and not much more.