One of the modern masters of horror is returning to their roots for a brand new, skin-crawling project that fans have been looking forward to for some time. James Wan, director of Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, went back to the horror genre after turning Aquaman into a billion-dollar property, and the result is a new film called Malignant. On Tuesday, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated project, and it's sure to bring all of the chills that longtime fans of Wan's work have come to expect.