Cattaraugus County, NY

Cattaraugus County Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

chautauquatoday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cattaraugus County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which brings the county's total case number to 5,734 since the start of the pandemic. All three new cases are located in the southeast part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's number of active cases (28) doubled from Monday's total, while the number of active cases (9) also increased. The number of hospitalizations (4) and the seven-day average infection rate (0.2%) are both unchanged. Along with the county's nine active cases, there are 5,617 that have recovered and 108 who have died.

