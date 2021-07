Becky Hammon was one of the Portland Trail Blazers' leading candidates to become head coach, but the job ultimately went to Chauncey Billups. “I’m not mad,” Hammon said. “This is the business, and it’s a very competitive business. But, at the end of the day, throw everything out the window — if you want to hire me, you’ll find a reason to hire me. And if you don’t want to hire me, you’ll find that reason, too. And that’s just that.”