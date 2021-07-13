MATC Receives Grant from Johnson Controls’ Community College Partnership Program, Elevating Pathways for Skilled Trades Education and Technician Training. MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College has received $100,000 as part of the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership program, which aims to equip students with in-demand knowledge and skills that will support employment and a pathway for life-long careers upon graduation. In addition to the funding, Johnson Controls employees will support MATC through volunteering and mentorships, providing students with real-world experience, internship opportunities and professional networking connections.