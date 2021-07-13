MATC Receives Grant from Johnson Controls’ Community College Partnership Program, Elevating Pathways for Skilled Trades Education and Technician Training
MATC Receives Grant from Johnson Controls’ Community College Partnership Program, Elevating Pathways for Skilled Trades Education and Technician Training. MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College has received $100,000 as part of the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership program, which aims to equip students with in-demand knowledge and skills that will support employment and a pathway for life-long careers upon graduation. In addition to the funding, Johnson Controls employees will support MATC through volunteering and mentorships, providing students with real-world experience, internship opportunities and professional networking connections.www.matc.edu
