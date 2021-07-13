Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

MATC Receives Grant from Johnson Controls’ Community College Partnership Program, Elevating Pathways for Skilled Trades Education and Technician Training

matc.edu
 14 days ago

MATC Receives Grant from Johnson Controls’ Community College Partnership Program, Elevating Pathways for Skilled Trades Education and Technician Training. MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College has received $100,000 as part of the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership program, which aims to equip students with in-demand knowledge and skills that will support employment and a pathway for life-long careers upon graduation. In addition to the funding, Johnson Controls employees will support MATC through volunteering and mentorships, providing students with real-world experience, internship opportunities and professional networking connections.

www.matc.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Education#Community Colleges#Matc#Technician Training#Milwaukee Public Schools#The U S Bureau Of Labor#Mps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy