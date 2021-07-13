Orlando police arrest man linked by DNA to 2 rape cold cases

For nearly 20 years, Dwight Arthur Harris has kept a “violent secret,” detectives say. In 2002, a woman told Orlando police she was outside her apartment when a man ran toward her and put a blue towel over her face, before dragging her to the woods nearby. The man, who was wearing a floppy hat that masked his eyes, raped the woman multiple times and told her, “If you don’t yell, I won’t kill you,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.