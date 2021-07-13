Jake Paul Targets Canelo in 3 Years, Says McGregor Needs Me More Than I Need Him
Jake Paul has big dreams when it comes to his boxing career, and Tyron Woodley is just the beginning. “[Woodley is my] toughest [opponent] by far and that’s exactly what I want,” Paul said at a press conference on Tuesday to promote his boxing match against the former UFC champion. “I want to continue to increase my opponent’s skill level. I want to challenge myself. This is a legitimate knockout artist. He was boxing while I was on Disney Channel. He’s been boxing probably four or five times as long as me.”www.sherdog.com
