Jake Paul Targets Canelo in 3 Years, Says McGregor Needs Me More Than I Need Him

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul has big dreams when it comes to his boxing career, and Tyron Woodley is just the beginning. “[Woodley is my] toughest [opponent] by far and that’s exactly what I want,” Paul said at a press conference on Tuesday to promote his boxing match against the former UFC champion. “I want to continue to increase my opponent’s skill level. I want to challenge myself. This is a legitimate knockout artist. He was boxing while I was on Disney Channel. He’s been boxing probably four or five times as long as me.”

Comments / 0

