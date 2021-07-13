Local political parties make unprecedented endorsements of school board candidates

Local political parties are endorsing candidates for the Manhattan-Ogden school board race — an election that is by state law nonpartisan.

That’s generally believed by many long-time observers to be the first time that’s happened.

The Riley County Democrats recently published a web page endorsing four of the nine candidates, all of whom are registered Democrats according to records obtained by The Mercury. Meanwhile, the Riley County Republicans on Sunday sent an email recommending three other candidates, all registered Republicans.

Nine people are running for three seats on the board in the Aug. 3 primary. (One candidate, Bill Spiegel, has dropped out of the race, but his name will still appear on the ballot.) The Mercury is intentionally not listing the candidates’ parties in this story.

The leader of the Riley County Republican Party says he doesn’t believe the party’s involvement in a forum for Manhattan-Ogden School District candidates will set a precedent for partisanship in school board elections. Riley County Republican chairman John Ball said he thinks any political party’s attempt to influence the school board election, which is deemed nonpartisan by state law, would depend on the issues the board is tackling in the moment.

Ball said he got involved in the school board election after hearing from parents who were concerned about the lack of information surrounding the district’s committee for diversity, equity and inclusion. Ball said the topic of critical race theory got his attention.

“It’s an issue certainly worth discussing and debating,” Ball said. “It seems to have fallen out along partisan lines, but I’m not sure that’s exactly correct… I think it’s a cross-party issue for discussion.”

Five of the candidates spoke at a Thursday forum moderated by Ball and hosted by the Republican Party. Those same five candidates are registered Republicans in Riley County.

The other four candidates are registered Democrats. Riley County Democrat Party chairwoman Kim Zito said the party hosted a meet-and-greet with candidates Friday evening, although one candidate was not present. Zito said she was under the impression that, given the “heated rhetoric” behind critical race theory, the candidates “felt it was going to be not objective.”

“I think it would absolutely more objective if a forum is not hosted by a political party,” Zito said.

Zito said she reached out to the League of Women Voters in the Manhattan area “to see about doing something” like a forum or candidate gathering. She said the organization did not have enough time to plan and prepare a candidate forum in the given timeframe. She said the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice is planning a forum to be pre-recorded, but not further details are available on those plans.

Zito said “lines in the sand have been crossed” regarding partisanship in a nonpartisan election.

“I think my role as chair of the Democrat party is to get out the vote and support Democrat candidates by helping them with logistical issues, like where to get posters printed,” Zito said. “I think those are the roles a party should play in a nonpartisan race.”

Zito said she hopes the Republican party’s involvement in the USD 383 election will not set a precedent for political involvement, but she said it would be impossible to reverse course if that precedent was set.

“You can’t put toothpaste back in the tube once you squeeze it out,” Zito said.

Partisan politics surrounding the school board seemed to ramp up in May, after the board decided to purchase a teacher training program on diversity. The board later decided not to purchase it, but residents flocked to subsequent school board meetings to debate whether the program teaches critical race theory.

Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo said involvement of political parties in a nonpartisan election such as a school board race is not illegal. He said his only responsibility is to conduct elections and make sure they run smoothly.

Vargo said Kansas law indicates school board elections are to be nonpartisan, and his office only takes action on political party involvement if there is any illegal activity found.