Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riley County, KS

Local political parties make unprecedented endorsements of school board candidates

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
Posted by 
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 12 days ago

Local political parties are endorsing candidates for the Manhattan-Ogden school board race — an election that is by state law nonpartisan.

That’s generally believed by many long-time observers to be the first time that’s happened.

The Riley County Democrats recently published a web page endorsing four of the nine candidates, all of whom are registered Democrats according to records obtained by The Mercury. Meanwhile, the Riley County Republicans on Sunday sent an email recommending three other candidates, all registered Republicans.

Nine people are running for three seats on the board in the Aug. 3 primary. (One candidate, Bill Spiegel, has dropped out of the race, but his name will still appear on the ballot.) The Mercury is intentionally not listing the candidates’ parties in this story.

The leader of the Riley County Republican Party says he doesn’t believe the party’s involvement in a forum for Manhattan-Ogden School District candidates will set a precedent for partisanship in school board elections. Riley County Republican chairman John Ball said he thinks any political party’s attempt to influence the school board election, which is deemed nonpartisan by state law, would depend on the issues the board is tackling in the moment.

Ball said he got involved in the school board election after hearing from parents who were concerned about the lack of information surrounding the district’s committee for diversity, equity and inclusion. Ball said the topic of critical race theory got his attention.

“It’s an issue certainly worth discussing and debating,” Ball said. “It seems to have fallen out along partisan lines, but I’m not sure that’s exactly correct… I think it’s a cross-party issue for discussion.”

Five of the candidates spoke at a Thursday forum moderated by Ball and hosted by the Republican Party. Those same five candidates are registered Republicans in Riley County.

The other four candidates are registered Democrats. Riley County Democrat Party chairwoman Kim Zito said the party hosted a meet-and-greet with candidates Friday evening, although one candidate was not present. Zito said she was under the impression that, given the “heated rhetoric” behind critical race theory, the candidates “felt it was going to be not objective.”

“I think it would absolutely more objective if a forum is not hosted by a political party,” Zito said.

Zito said she reached out to the League of Women Voters in the Manhattan area “to see about doing something” like a forum or candidate gathering. She said the organization did not have enough time to plan and prepare a candidate forum in the given timeframe. She said the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice is planning a forum to be pre-recorded, but not further details are available on those plans.

Zito said “lines in the sand have been crossed” regarding partisanship in a nonpartisan election.

“I think my role as chair of the Democrat party is to get out the vote and support Democrat candidates by helping them with logistical issues, like where to get posters printed,” Zito said. “I think those are the roles a party should play in a nonpartisan race.”

Zito said she hopes the Republican party’s involvement in the USD 383 election will not set a precedent for political involvement, but she said it would be impossible to reverse course if that precedent was set.

“You can’t put toothpaste back in the tube once you squeeze it out,” Zito said.

Partisan politics surrounding the school board seemed to ramp up in May, after the board decided to purchase a teacher training program on diversity. The board later decided not to purchase it, but residents flocked to subsequent school board meetings to debate whether the program teaches critical race theory.

Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo said involvement of political parties in a nonpartisan election such as a school board race is not illegal. He said his only responsibility is to conduct elections and make sure they run smoothly.

Vargo said Kansas law indicates school board elections are to be nonpartisan, and his office only takes action on political party involvement if there is any illegal activity found.

Comments / 0

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
504
Followers
103
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Elections
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Riley County, KS
Riley County, KS
Government
City
Ogden, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Party#Political Parties#Partisan Politics#Race#Democrats#Republicans#The Democrat Party#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China blames U.S. for 'stalemate' in ties as talks begin

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China blamed the United States on Monday for a "stalemate" in two-way ties, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy", and setting a confrontational tone during a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Sherman, the second-ranked U.S. diplomat, arrived on Sunday for...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy