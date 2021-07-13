Cancel
Electrons in quantum liquid gain energy from laser pulses

Science Daily
 14 days ago

The absorption of energy from laser light by free electrons in a liquid has been demonstrated for the first time. Until now, this process was observed only in the gas phase. The findings, led by Graz University of Technology, open new doors for ultra-fast electron microscopy. The investigation and development...

#Quantum Physics#University Of Graz#Laser#Electrons#Photonics Institute#Tu Graz#Tu Wien#Nature Communications
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Solar Cell Innovation Provides 1,000 Times More Power

The energy generation of ferroelectric crystals in solar cells can be increased by a factor of a thousand, thanks to a new innovation involving the arrangement of thin layers of the materials, according to a statement from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). Researchers from MLU found that with alternately placed...
ChemistryNature.com

Facile one-pot synthesis of CuCN by pulsed laser ablation in nitrile solvents and mechanistic studies using quantum chemical calculations

Binding energies of different nitrile solvents and their utilization for CuCN formation were investigated through quantum chemical calculations. A pulsed laser ablation in liquid (PLAL) method for CuCN synthesis was developed herein. Initially, the interaction between the pulsed laser and the Cu-target generated Cu-ions and electrons at the point of contact. The laser beam also exhibited sufficient energy to dissociate the bonds of the respective solvents. In the case of acetonitrile, the oxidized Cu-ions bonded with CN− to produce CuCN with a cube-like surface structure. Other nitrile solvents generated spherically-shaped Cu@graphitic carbon (Cu@GC) nanoparticles. Thus, the production of CuCN was favorable only in acetonitrile due to the availability of the cyano group immediately after the fragmentation of acetonitrile (CH3+ and CN−) under PLAL. Conversely, propionitrile and butyronitrile released large amounts of hydrocarbons, which deposited on Cu NPs surface to form GC layers. Following the encapsulation of Cu NPs with carbon shells, further interaction with the cyano group was not possible. Subsequently, theoretical study on the binding energies of nitrile solvents was confirmed by highly correlated basic sets of B3LYP and MP2 which results were consistent with the experimental outcomes. The findings obtained herein could be utilized for the development of novel metal–polymer materials.
EngineeringScience Daily

Supercomputer predicts cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a computational method based on large-scale molecular dynamics simulations to predict the cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides using a supercomputer. Their protocol has exhibited promising accuracy and may become a useful tool for the design and discovery of cyclic peptide drugs, which could help us reach new therapeutic targets inside cells beyond the capabilities of conventional small-molecule drugs or antibody-based drugs.
EngineeringScience Daily

Opening the gate to the next generation of information processing

Many of us swing through gates every day -- points of entry and exit to a space like a garden, park or subway. Electronics have gates too. These control the flow of information from one place to another by means of an electrical signal. Unlike a garden gate, these gates require control of their opening and closing many times faster than the blink of an eye.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantitative electronic structure and work-function changes of liquid water induced by solute

Bruno Credidio, Michele Pugini, Sebastian Malerz, Florian Trinter, Uwe Hergenhahn, Iain Wilkinson, Stephan Thürmer, Bernd Winter. Recent advancement in quantitative liquid-jet photoelectron spectroscopy enables the accurate determination of the absolute-scale electronic energetics of liquids and species in solution. Our major objective is the determination of the absolute lowest-ionization energy of liquid water which is found to vary upon solute addition, and depends on the solute concentration. We discuss two prototypical aqueous salt solutions, NaI(aq) and tetrabutylammonium iodide, TBAI(aq), with the latter being a strong surfactant. Considerably different behavior is revealed: In the NaI(aq) solutions, water's 1b1 energy increases by 300 meV upon increasing the concentration near-saturation concentrations, whereas for TBAI the energy decreases by about 0.7 eV upon formation of a surface layer. The solute-induced effects on the solute binding energies are quantified as well, as inferred from concentration-dependent energy shifts of the I- 5p peak energy. For NaI(aq), an almost identical I- 5p shift is found as for the water 1b1 binding energy, with a larger shift occurring in the opposite direction for the TBAI(aq) solution. We show that this result in NaI(aq) can be primarily assigned to a change of water's electronic structure in the solution bulk. In contrast, apparent changes of the 1b1 energy for TBAI(aq) can be related to changes of the solution work function which could arise from surface molecular dipoles. Furthermore, for both of the solutions studied here, the measured water 1b1 binding energies can be correlated with the extensive solution molecular structure changes occurring at high salt concentrations, where in the case of NaI(aq), too few water molecules exist to hydrate individual ions and the solution adopts a crystalline-like phase. We also comment on the concentration-dependent shape of the 3a1 orbital of liquid water which is a sensitive signature of water-water hydrogen bond interactions.
ScienceScience Daily

Preventing oxygen release leads to safer high-energy-density batteries

As rechargeable batteries get more powerful, the chance of batteries overheating -- thermal runaway -- increases. Seeking a way to make batteries safer, researchers have investigated one of thermal runaway's main triggers: oxygen release. FULL STORY. A research group has produced fresh insights about the release of oxygen in lithium-ion...
ChemistryNature.com

Rapid electron transfer via dynamic coordinative interaction boosts quantum efficiency for photocatalytic CO reduction

The fulfillment of a high quantum efficiency for photocatalytic CO2 reduction presents a key challenge, which can be overcome by developing strategies for dynamic attachment between photosensitizer and catalyst. In this context, we exploit the use of coordinate bond to connect a pyridine-appended iridium photosensitizer and molecular catalysts for CO2 reduction, which is systematically demonstrated by 1H nuclear magnetic resonance titration, theoretical calculations, and spectroscopic measurements. The mechanistic investigations reveal that the coordinative interaction between the photosensitizer and an unmodified cobalt phthalocyanine significantly accelerates the electron transfer and thus realizes a remarkable quantum efficiency of 10.2% ± 0.5% at 450 nm for photocatalytic CO2-to-CO conversion with a turn-over number of 391 ± 7 and nearly complete selectivity, over 4 times higher than a comparative system with no additional interaction (2.4%±0.2%). Moreover, the decoration of electron-donating amino groups on cobalt phthalocyanine can optimize the quantum efficiency up to 27.9% ± 0.8% at 425 nm, which is more attributable to the enhanced coordinative interaction rather than the intrinsic activity. The control experiments demonstrate that the dynamic feature of coordinative interaction is important to prevent the coordination occupancy of labile sites, also enabling the wide applicability on diverse non-noble-metal catalysts.
ScienceScience Daily

5D imaging of ultrafast phenomena

Information-rich optical imaging can provide multidimensional information to enable observation and analysis of a detected target, contributing insights into mysterious and unknown worlds. With its ability to capture dynamic scenes on picosecond -- and even femtosecond -- timescales, ultrafast multidimensional optical imaging has important applications in the detection of the ultrafast phenomena in physics, chemistry, and biology.
ChemistryScience Daily

Small molecule plays outsize role in controlling nanoparticle

Ligands are much like nanosized barnacles, binding to many kinds of surfaces. This form of adsorption is crucial for a range of chemical processes, from purification and catalysis to the design of nanomaterials. However, understanding how ligands interact with the surface of nanoparticles has been a challenge to study. Adsorbed...
ChemistryScience Daily

Chemistry discovery could remove micropollutants from environment

Army-funded research identified a new chemistry approach that could remove micropollutants from the environment. Micropollutants are biological or chemical contaminants that make their way into ground and surface waters in trace quantities. Using a pioneering imaging technique, Cornell University researchers obtained a high-resolution snapshot of how ligands, molecules that bind...
PhysicsScience Daily

New mechanism of superconductivity discovered in graphene

Superconductivity is a physical phenomenon where the electrical resistance of a material drops to zero under a certain critical temperature. Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory is a well-established explanation that describes superconductivity in most materials. It states that Cooper pairs of electrons are formed in the lattice under sufficiently low temperature and that BCS superconductivity arises from their condensation. While graphene itself is an excellent conductor of electricity, it does not exhibit BCS superconductivity due to the suppression of electron-phonon interactions. This is also the reason that most 'good' conductors such as gold and copper are 'bad' superconductors.
PhysicsScience Daily

Quantum movements of small glass sphere controlled

A football is not a quantum particle. There are crucial differences between the things we know from everyday life and tiny quantum objects. Quantum phenomena are usually very fragile. To study them, one normally uses only a small number of particles, well shielded from the environment, at the lowest possible temperatures.
Sciencesciencenewsforstudents.org

Birds could get their sense of direction from quantum physics

European robins don’t need a compass. That’s because they can sense magnetic fields that help them tell north from south. Some scientists had thought this superpower might be based on quantum physics. That’s the science of very small stuff, such as atoms and electrons. New research makes that idea of a quantum “compass” now seem even more likely.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
ScienceScience Daily

The paradox of a free-electron laser without the laser

A new way of producing coherent light in the ultra-violet spectral region, which points the way to developing brilliant table-top x-ray sources, has been produced in research led at the University of Strathclyde. The scientists have developed a type of ultra-short wavelength coherent light source that does not require laser...
ScienceScience Daily

Electric signals between individual cardiac cells regulate heartbeat

Researchers provide an update on how electrical impulses in the heart travel from cell to cell. The connections between cells forming the low resistance pathway and facilitating the current flow are called gap junctions. Each consists of many channels, which are formed when specific proteins from one cell dock and fuse to the proteins from another cell. The scientists delve into the properties of gap junctions and their constituent proteins.
EconomyScience Daily

Visibly transparent radiative cooler under direct sunlight

Since the Paris Climate Agreement that took effect in 2016, 121 countries have pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050 as the world tries to reduce its fuel consumption. The Korean government also unveiled its 2050 Carbon Neutral Strategy on December 7, 2020 and declared Carbon Zero, making transition to new and renewable energy a topic of conversation. Recently, a joint research team from POSTECH and Korea University has developed a radiative cooling material that can reduce energy consumption by selectively reflecting or transmitting sunlight.

