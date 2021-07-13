Slaughter To Replace Skid Row at Dubuque County Fair

It's almost here! The 68th annual Dubuque County Fair! Kevin Kotz stopped by this morning to give us a sneak peek at some of the stuff you'll want to check out!. Kevin seemed tired. I asked him how much time he puts in with his crew this time of the year. He said his usual day starts at 5am in the Fair office and he gets home around 1:30am... only to turn around and do it all over again the next day.