OUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan resident returns shopping carts to stores

Jimmy Banes doesn’t return shopping carts to stores for money, a thank-you or even a pat on the back.

The Manhattan resident does it because he wants to help the economy.

“He’s just determined to make things right in this situation,” said Glee Myers, Banes’ neighbor. “He’s trying to make it right.”

Rain or shine, Banes dutifully walks the carts back to stores like Hy-Vee, Dillons, Walgreens and Academy Sports and Outdoors. He’s been doing it almost daily for the last 17 years.

In 2004, Food For Less had a store in downtown Manhattan, and Banes said management lost half its carts. The carts can cost up to $400 each sometimes, said Banes, who previously worked at Dillons. This prompted him to do something.

“People didn’t have enough carts to shop with,” Banes said. “I started going (and) grabbing them because from my understanding, it makes the groceries go up too because they have to replace those carts. They don’t always get them back. So I started rounding them up, spent all afternoon one time in 2004 rounding them up.”

Banes has rounded up 391 carts in total since July 10, 2020. He just started keeping track last summer.

“That’s over one a day average,” he said.

The 60-year-old lives in the Manhattan Housing Authority Apartment Towers at the corner of Leavenworth and North Fifth streets, which is where he finds many of the carts. Sometimes he finds them on random city streets. He’s lived at the towers for over 20 years.

Before they met, Myers said she noticed Banes walks everywhere; that’s because his 36-year-old truck’s windows don’t roll down. They’ve known each other for about a year.

“I thought, ‘Who is this man walking everywhere?’ Somebody said, ‘Well, he pushes back all the carts,’” Myers said. “And we got to talking one day and that was it.”

Myers categorizes Banes as a kind man, friend and neighbor.

“(He’s) very polite, respectful,” she said. “He can be funny. I mean he can just pop off things that are funny. We all like him.”

Banes, who grew up in Manhattan, said he enjoys fishing and hunting in Riley and Pottawatomie counties. His favorites places include Tuttle Creek Lake and Fancy Creek.

“Anywhere where they’re biting,” he said. “Migrate like a duck, just move around.”

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Banes said he was cautious when returning carts.

“Well I didn’t like the disease because I know a lot of the germs carry on the carts,” he said. “I was very careful. I kind of hated going in the store, but I also hated just staying home all the time. And I pushed them back, and I’d sanitize my hands.”

His favorite seasons to walk the carts back are the fall and winter, although he doesn’t like pushing carts back in the snow. Banes even returned carts back to store during the February deep freeze that rocked the Midwest down to Texas.

“I went outside and the thermometer said 20 below zero and I pushed some carts back to Hy-Vee,” he said.

Although Banes doesn’t ask for it or expect it, “a good thank you sometimes is good enough itself,” he said.

“But some places don’t seem to appreciate it as much as others,” he said.

Barb Thompson, accounting customer services manager at Hy-Vee, said people walk the carts usually when they don’t have transportation and need to take their groceries home.

“We appreciate (Banes) very much because a lot of people use the carts,” Thompson said.

Hy-Vee gives Banes a gift card to the store usually once a month for his service.

“He didn’t ask for it, but we felt like he deserves it because he does it on his own,” Thompson said.