A look back at the 1951 flood 70 years later

Tuesday represents the 70th anniversary of the crest of the 1951 flood in Manhattan.

In July 1951, flooding affected many cities in Kansas and Missouri with Manhattan being no exception.

Shortly after midnight July 13, 1951, the Kansas River reached its high point of 34 feet, which was more than 15 feet above flood stage.

According to the Riley County Historical Society, the flood covered 220 blocks and put 6 feet of water downtown, causing $20 million in damage. One person drowned, and about 30 houses floated away.

In honor of the anniversary, the following are stories published in the July 13, 1951 edition of The Mercury (then known as The Mercury-Chronicle):

Flood along Poyntz Ave.

About 100 guests of the Wareham hotel raised their voices in a cheerful candle light songfest Thursday night. Orian Meeks, Evansville, Ind., was the song leader.

The guests all were in good spirits and said they “never had such wonderful treatment at a hotel.”

In the lobby the water was 4 feet deep at noon today and had been up almost another foot. A swift current was washing in the two gaping holes where the plate glass windows are supposed to be.

Eddie Botterman, manager, was high in his praise of the cheerfulness and co-operation of the guest through the unusual circumstances. The guests assisted in moving the furniture from the lobby to the second floor and also in the removal of two expensive IBM card calculators from the first floor of the Farm Bureau life insurance company.

The guests were using the second floor office space of the insurance company as an assembly room. Their improvised kitchen was just across the second floor connecting corridor on the hotel side.

Unitl this morning, all cooking had been done on a small gasoline camp cooking stove. The stove was in the car of M. A. Stevens, Waco, Texas, parked near the hotel. Gene Marin, catering manager, and Jack Hill, a guest, managed to reach the car to get the stove.

Gasoline for the stove was taken from a motor scooter an employee had put on the roof for safety.

Martin got out in a boat this morning and brought back a larger stove and fresh supplies including milk, bread and meat. These were the first supplies brought in since the hotel was isolated Wednesday.

Martin and Hill also swam into the hotel storeroom in the basement earlier in the flood to bring up canned goods. Botterman said at no time was there a shortage of basic food items or drinking water.

There wasn’t time to list the names of all the hotel employees, but among them are these others: Jim Coryell, “Mom” Hungerford, Pearl Hansen, night clerk, and Robert Prockish.

Botterman said there had been no serious illness among the guests. Some women and children were taken out by boat today and Howard Winner, camera man for the crew making the state department movie here, was taken out to continue his newsreel coverage of the flood. He is a former newsreel camera man with wide experience.

For amusement, some of the guests made fishing rigs out of window cords and clothes haners. With these, they attempted to snag merchandise drifting out nearby store windows.

Among some of the items too large to catch were deep freezes floating out of Dodd’s appliance across the street. A refrigerator from somewhere was reported responsible for many of the broken plate glass windows. It had floated along breaking one glass after another.

A box of gloves floated over from the Montgomery Ward store and it was found they were exactly the proper size for Mrs. Hungerford.

Botterman said there was no truth to the rumor the Montgomery Ward store had been looted. He said some guests had been watching the front windows of the hotel throughout the flood and had not seen any looting. They said they believed it had been impossible up to this time for anyone to get into the store to do any looting.

Pictures taken by Mr. and Mrs. Stevens were reported to have been sent out with a Time-Life magazine correspondent.

A hurried list of the hotel guests marooned was made up and sent by special messenger from the boat dock to Kedzie where temporary editorial headquarters are. No sign of it has been seen yet but it will be published in a subsequent issue if it can be located.

Coaches busy in flood work

Kansas State’s athletic staff has dropped all official work temporarily this week to help with the supervision of homeless refugees who are packing Nichols gym, home of the athletic offices.

Lud Fiser, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Leigh Baker were in charge today — with Mickey Evans, physical education director, and Fritz Knorr, business manager, helping supervise with the distrubtion of clothes and medical supplies.

Nichols gym, where 2,000 packed-in Wildcat basketball fans cheered and screamed at Big Seven basketball games only two years ago, was a scene of general confusion and sadness as the throng of hungry and slightly clad refugees said or walked in quiet despair. The five rooms which make up the offices for the football, wrestling and track coaches were the clothing distribution and medical dispensary centers.

Knorr, who said his home and family were “high and dry,” was busy at work on a loud speaker and supervising the clothing distribution. Evans, whose home is also out of the flooded area, was doing an excellent job as a general supervisor.

Two coaches evacuated

The athletic staff members are all high and dry with the exception of Red Reynard, wrestling coach, and Frank Thompson, physical education instructor and tennis coach. Neither Thompson nor Reynard could be reached around noon today, but both men and their families have been forced to evacuate.

Athletic director Moon Mullins was offering was services to the rescue staff which was operating in the downtown area evacuating persons today. Mullins’ home and family are out of the immediate flood area.

Worried, but active, Jack Rowden, assistant football coach, was helping in Nichols gym though his wife is expecting a baby any minute. John Cudmore, also out of the flooded area, and Rowden helped with evacuation downtown all day yesterday, Rowden said. He said that Cudmore went home about 4 a.m. today to get some rest.

Ray Wauthier, baseball coach and physical education instructor, said that his home and family were all right. He was also assisting with the supervision chores in Nichols gym.

Basketball coaches Jack Gardener and Keith Lambert are both in Manhattan at this time and are out of the water-covered area. Gardner and Lambert were also helping with supervision in Nichols gym at various times.

Head football coach Bill Meek is touring Pennsylvania at the present time, re-checking his connections with boys for the coming grid season. Meek’s family is in Tennessee and the Meek home here in Manhattan is out of the flood area. The other members of the staff, Jim LaRue and Sharky Price, are both out of town at the present time.

Rescue from 1st National

The four men marooned in the First National bank building were taken out about 11 a.m. today in a boat operated by Leo Funk and two friends.

The men rescued were J. E. Hayes, president; A. E. von Trebra and Alvin Hostetler, vice presidents, and Jerd Tuman, custodian.

The rescue was made by bringing the boat along the west side of the building on Fourth Street. The men came down a rope from the second floor window of Dick Wells’ office.

Hostetler said they went to the second floor about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were furnished some milk and candy from radio station KMAN by a special wire conveyance rigged up by the KMAN staff. He said they had saved some city water in a thermos and got along mainly on chewing gum.

“That chewing gum certainly is wonderful in an emergency like that,” Hostetler said. “I chewed more in those three days than I ordinarily would in a year.”