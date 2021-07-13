‘Jackass’ star Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney bitten by shark during Shark Week stunt
“Jackass” star Sean “Poopies” McInerney is recovering from a shark bite after a risky stunt done in the name of Shark Week. Each year, Discovery Channel focuses a week’s worth of programming on airing content about sharks, and this year, several “Jackass” daredevils were invited to star in a special that would feature their signature antics including stunts and pranks. McInerney was recently bitten by a shark while performing such a stunt.foxwilmington.com
