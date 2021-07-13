‘Jackass’ star Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney bitten by shark during Shark Week stunt

Things recently got a little too serious while filming Jackass Forever. During, guest star Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney was wakeboarding when he wakeboarded into a school of sharks. And he was bitten in the process. And it was all caught on film! While holding back tears, he said, “I thought I was going to die.” He was severely bitten on his hand and went into surgery to get two severed arteries, and several tendons reattached. Afterward, he was able to use his hand. Video of the incident is on YouTube. Jackass Forever comes out on October 22nd. Have you ever had a close encounter with an animal while in the ocean?