Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Jackass’ star Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney bitten by shark during Shark Week stunt

By Nate Day
foxwilmington.com
 13 days ago

“Jackass” star Sean “Poopies” McInerney is recovering from a shark bite after a risky stunt done in the name of Shark Week. Each year, Discovery Channel focuses a week’s worth of programming on airing content about sharks, and this year, several “Jackass” daredevils were invited to star in a special that would feature their signature antics including stunts and pranks. McInerney was recently bitten by a shark while performing such a stunt.

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Ziering
Person
Steve O
Person
Chris Pontius
Person
Jeff Tremaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Stunts#Bam#Discovery Channel Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNew York Post

‘Jackass’ star suffers shark bite while filming for ‘Shark Week’

A star from the hit MTV series “Jackass” was bitten by a shark while wakeboarding over infested waters as part of a dangerous stunt that was filmed for “Shark Week.”. Sean McInerney was on location filming for the Discovery series when he was launched from a ramp and bitten on the hand when he failed to land the stunt, The Sun reported.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Gnarly New Shark Attack Footage Has Jackass 4 Star Poopies Choked Up

When Sean McInerney, a.k.a. Poopies, joined the Jackass crew, his first stunt for a major TV show was participating during Discovery Channel's Shark Week. As part of a 'jumping the shark' Fonzie stunt for Discovery's summer series, the new member didn't land right, and he soon found himself in shark-infested waters. The sharks circled, and one attacked. Sean McInerney emotionally explains his ordeal and his very real feeling that he was going to die. (A warning for graphic content, obviously).
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Responds to Lala Kent’s Apparent Shade at the ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Premiere, ‘Pump Rules’ Star Denies Feud

Water under the bridge? Megan Fox wasn’t too concerned by what some fans thought was a dig by Lala Kent at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere. Fox, 35, didn’t attend the Los Angeles event on Monday, July 19, crediting a rise in the city’s COVID-19 cases for her absence. Kent, 30, accompanied the film’s director and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, and seemingly threw shade at the Transformers actress when she posted an Instagram Story photo of herself directly blocking Fox on the movie’s poster.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Chatting ‘Great White’, Sharks, And Stunts With Katrina Bowden

Katrina Bowden is no stranger to horror. The actress, widely known for portraying ‘Cerie’ on the beloved sitcom 30 Rock, is also known in horror circles for performances in cult classics like Piranha 3DD and the exceptional Tucker & Dale vs. Evil. Her new film, Great White (directed by Martin Wilson from a script by Michael Boughen), sees the actress tread dangerous waters as the protagonists are endangered by a great white shark. I spoke with the actress about the film and her character.
TV & Videoswrir.org

SHARK WEEK HOO HA HA

You know what it is! Shark Week 2021 is a go! And my last show for a while. Never fear, I’ll be back and I’ll be around! Just not sure exactly when or where… We’ll see! Happy Shark Week y’all!. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:
Accidentskfrxfm.com

Shark Week accident with Jackass cast member

Things recently got a little too serious while filming Jackass Forever. During, guest star Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney was wakeboarding when he wakeboarded into a school of sharks. And he was bitten in the process. And it was all caught on film! While holding back tears, he said, “I thought I was going to die.” He was severely bitten on his hand and went into surgery to get two severed arteries, and several tendons reattached. Afterward, he was able to use his hand. Video of the incident is on YouTube. Jackass Forever comes out on October 22nd. Have you ever had a close encounter with an animal while in the ocean?
MoviesEW.com

Watch Johnny Knoxville get wrecked by a bull, Machine Gun Kelly get slapped by a giant hand in Jackass Forever

Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the Jackass crew are getting older, so it's only right that they've recruited new blood for Jackass Forever, the fourth film in the bone-crunching series. But just because Knoxville convinced Machine Gun Kelly to get backslapped by a giant hand — telling the pop punk rocker that it "wasn't going to feel like anything" — that doesn't mean the OG Jackass star sat out the brutal pranks and stunts. Age ain't nothin' but a number, after all!
TV & Videosjustjaredjr.com

Noah Schnapp Searches For Sharks In New Shark Week Program 'Stranger Sharks'

Noah Schnapp is one of many celebs who are taking part in Shark Week programming!. The 16-year-old Stranger Things star joined Mark Rober for the special, Stranger Sharks. In the special, the two guys went into the water, exploring abandoned undersea ruins and manmade artificial reefs searching for the strangest sharks in the ocean.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Hospitalized

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was rushed to the hospital after a dangerous encounter with bees. The Little House on the Prairie star said she was stung several times and is allergic to bees. She also shared security footage of the incident, showing herself running around her backyard and even jumping into a pool.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Newlyweds Expecting Honeymoon Baby

Bachelor Nation! There’s another Bachelor baby on the way. Today, one very popular and well-loved couple made the announcement they are expecting their first child together. These two are Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds and no doubt their baby will be absolutely adorable. Plus, they actually conceived the baby on their honeymoon. Who is having a baby? Keep reading to find out more!
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Megan Fox Celebrates Her Bisexuality During Pride Month

Letting her bi flag fly! Megan Fox took to social media to proudly celebrate her bisexuality. “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” Fox, 35, captioned a photo of herself with rainbow-themed nails via Instagram on Sunday, June 28. The Jennifer’s Body actress confirmed that she identified with...
CelebritiesPopculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bruce Willis mocked over ‘astonishingly embarrassing’ performance in Megan Fox film

Bruce Willis is being mocked for his “astonishingly embarrassing” performance in the new Megan Fox thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.Willis stars in the serial killer movie as an FBI agent who teams up with Fox to solve a series of murders in Florida. Despite being top-billed in the film, however, Willis barely appears in it, with critics accusing him of sleepwalking through the part.“It’s astonishingly embarrassing how little effort he puts into the performance,” writes Robert Kodjer at Flickering Myth. “IMDb facts such as ‘Bruce Willis shot all of his scenes in one day’ are starting to become common...
MoviesAOL Corp

Trash! MGK Seemingly Shades His and Megan Fox’s New Movie

A less-than-positive review. Machine Gun Kelly seemingly shaded his new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, after it was released. “If i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji],” the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, tweeted on Friday, July 23. The Texas native’s slam...

Comments / 0

Community Policy