Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fix Xbox Error Code 0x800704CF

The Windows Club
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox is one of the most premium gaming consoles used around the world. Both the Xbox and the PlayStation have been established players in the gaming community for years now. Sometimes when you may try to sign in to your Xbox account or install a PC game, an error may restrict this process, Error code 0x800704CF. This error can be very frustrating because, well, you can’t play unless you’re signed in. More often than not, its root cause lies in your Internet Connection. The error message says something on the lines of ‘It doesn’t look like you’re connected to the Internet.’

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Error Code#Mac#Xbox Service#Media Access Control#General Settings#Advanced Settings#Select Clear#Go To Profile System#System Select Settings#Reset Console
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Microsoft Offers Fix For Xbox Black Screen Error

It’s an exciting time for the video game industry. During the holiday season, the latest generation console platforms hit the marketplace so fans could jump onto the likes of an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or a PlayStation 5. That alone is quite exciting but for the mere fact that these consoles are tough to get, having a unit makes it a bit more special right now. There’s a struggle finding units in stock, but what better way to enjoy the latest console than by making sure you’re actually on the latest updates with their different technical improvements and features lineup.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix Epic Games error code LS-0018 in Windows 11/10

If when you try to open or launch a game on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC but receive the Epic Games Launcher error code LS-0018, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we will provide the most suitable solutions you can try to successfully resolve this issue.
The Windows Club

Fix Java update did not complete, Error Code 1618

This post lists the possible solutions to fix Java update did not complete, Error Code 1618. This error prevents users from updating or installing Java on their systems. There are several causes of the Java error code 1618, like:. The Java installation file is corrupt. Microsoft service installer is in...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Origin not loading problem on Windows PC

Some Windows users are facing issues while opening the Origin app on their computers. Their experience varies as in some computers it crashes, whereas, some users are seeing Origin icon in the taskbar but without any interface. So, let us fix Origin not loading issue on Windows 11/10 with the help of some simple solutions.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix Roblox Error 279 and 529 on Windows PC

Roblox is a virtual paradise for gamers. It allows them to create new games and try games created by other members, so, it works on the principle of reciprocity. But as with any server on the planet, Roblox has some errors and in this article, we are going to resolve two of them. We are going to see how to fix Roblox Error 279 and 529 on Windows 11/10.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Discord Console Log errors on Windows 11/10

While gaming on your PC, you may encounter errors with the Discord app – and the only way to troubleshoot is to start digging into the Console Log. In this post, we take a look at the Console Log errors, what they mean, and the respective solutions. Troubleshoot Discord Console...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Mountain 00800 Error Code

Error Code 00800 is just the latest in a lengthy list of Ghost Recon Breakpoint errors and issues, but it seems to be the most clear-cut one we've seen yet. It simply means that the game may already be available via Early Access, but that you do not have access to it.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Steam Deck Your account is too new to reserve early error fix

Valve recently announced the Steam Deck, and it has portable game fans feeling very excited. The new hardware packs the power of a gaming PC into a modern handheld console backed by the immense library of Steam games. It’s no wonder that so many players are eagerly trying to reserve their own Steam Deck as soon as possible. Unfortunately, some are being stopped by a message saying “your account is too new to reserve a Steam Deck early.” How can you get around this annoying roadblock and complete your reservation? Here’s what to do.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix iTunes Error Code 5105, Your request cannot be processed in in Windows 11/10

In this post, we are going to discuss methods to fix iTunes error 5105 in Windows 10. iTunes is a popular application to manage your media collections and sync content from your PC with iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. It is a great application, but sometimes it runs into some errors. One of the commonly faced iTunes errors is the error code 5105. The iTunes error 5105 is mainly encountered when downloading content or making some purchase in iTunes. This error shows the following message:
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Steam Deck Attempting a lot of purchases wait a while error fix

Some users who are attempting to pre-order the Steam Deck are getting a message stating, “It looks like you’ve been attempting a lot of purchases in the last few hours. Please wait a while before trying again.” This can be incredibly frustrating for anyone trying to purchase Valve’s handheld PC. So after a year of frustrating pre-orders making users miss out on GPUs and new consoles, what should one do to fix this error?
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to fix Steam Error e502 l3

Steam is one of the largest gaming platforms on the planet, hosting millions of users playing thousands of different games every day. With such a wide net of data being processed, error codes and other problems are a common occurrence when trying to use the service. Just like with most...
Premier Leaguemarketresearchtelecast.com

Error appeared in FIFA 22’s Steam listing; bug fixed

EA has announced an error in its Steam listing stating that FIFA 22 will have a PC activation limit on PC. Following the discovery of the “can be activated on a single computer” warning on the FIFA 22 Steam page Eurogamerreached Electronic Arts. After the meeting, the phrase on the game’s Steam page was removed.
Computerswccftech.com

How to Fix Green Screen of Death Error in Windows 11 – Complete Tutorial

Even before Windows 11 is released, a lot of people are eager to try it out. So, people are rushing to install the beta and dev versions. However, as it can be expected that the beta and dev version installation can cause many errors, it isn’t all smooth sailing. The most common type of error that users are currently facing is the Green Screen of Death. In this tutorial, I will address this and show you how to fix the Green Screen of Death error in Windows 11.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to fix Fortnite server offline Epic Games launcher error

The Fortnite server offline error on the Epic Games launcher appears whenever a new update is landing, with downtime from Epic Games’ ensuring that players will sometimes be hit with this message and will therefore be unable to play the battle royale game. So how do you fix the Fortnite servers offline error in the Epic Games launcher?
Video GamesSiliconera

PSN, Xbox Live, and Steam Down During Akamai Outage

It seems multiple game services are currently out, following an Akamai Edge DNS Service outage. It seems the outage resulted in the PlayStation Network, Steam, and Xbox Live being down. There are no details yet about how long it might last. On Akamai’s end, it noted that the company is aware of and investigating the issue. The statement was issued at 16:09 UTC on July 22, 2021.
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Unite: How to fix connection errors on Nintendo Switch

If you're here, that probably means you've been having a really frustrating experience trying to play Pokémon Unite. Internet connection errors are common, but fortunately, there are some things you can do that might fix the issue so you can get back to playing one of the best Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch. Most of these are quick fixes that won't take you more than a couple of minutes to test out. Try each option out in the order they appear to see if it helps.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix Xbox One is stuck on Green Loading Screen

Are you seeing the Xbox Green Screen of Death too often? This article includes some effective fixes and solutions to your problem. Before we proceed with the fixes, let’s first know what a green screen of death is and why does Xbox One gets stuck on a Green Loading Screen.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Runtime Error R6034 in Windows 11/10

Getting runtime error R6034 on your PC? Here are the possible working solutions to fix runtime error R6034 in Windows 10. Some users have reportedly encountered runtime error R6034 mostly while running some application or hardware components. A few also have faced this error on modifying some system files. This error may also occur while opening or updating the iTunes application on Windows 10 or accessing the Visual Studio project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy