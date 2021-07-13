Fix Xbox Error Code 0x800704CF

Xbox is one of the most premium gaming consoles used around the world. Both the Xbox and the PlayStation have been established players in the gaming community for years now. Sometimes when you may try to sign in to your Xbox account or install a PC game, an error may restrict this process, Error code 0x800704CF. This error can be very frustrating because, well, you can’t play unless you’re signed in. More often than not, its root cause lies in your Internet Connection. The error message says something on the lines of ‘It doesn’t look like you’re connected to the Internet.’