HOTLE: Raiders of the Lost Payphone
I don’t think I would have been surprised if the Indiana Jones theme started playing as I got out of my truck for a closer look. We really should start from the beginning. A few days ago I was on a Muscatine social media site with the question posted: Where is a good payphone in the area. It actually made me try to think back to when was the last time I saw a payphone. I think I saw a couple in a restaurant a few years ago, but I doubt they worked. In the stream on the post, I think my favorite answer was “There is one right next to Blockbuster Video.”muscatinejournal.com
Comments / 0