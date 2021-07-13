HOTLE: Raiders of the Lost Payphone

Yes, I'm bleeding today. The cliché "some good things never last" is happening again. How do we keep the music from playing? How do we keep passion alive? May be for some souls, being together until the end of their lifetimes is not bound to happen. One strays, the other stays. It is the nature of man to not be satisfied, to go where the grass is greener, newer, bolder. Or maybe because the dance has become too familiar that it no longer feels comforting. Too many maybes. Time can only tell when the new music will become old, and then goes another quest for a fresh beat. For now I'll stop listening; I'll stop dancing and just hum my own lyrics.