Oak Hill Water System has issued a boil water advisory to its customers until further notice. (Photo courtesy/Metro Creative Connection) Photo courtesy/Metro Creative Connection

Oak Hill Water System has issued a boil-water advisory to its customers.

Deborah Peek, with the company, said "a main water line has been cut" and they are asking residents "to boil their water for at least one minute until further notice."

Oak Hill is located outside Aiken, going toward New Ellenton, according to Peek.