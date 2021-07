The first drawing for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery will be held today. The initial prize in the “All In for the Win” promotion is one million dollars. College Scholarships worth 150 thousand dollars each will also be awarded to three lucky teens. Winner will be picked form the pool of Illinoisans who received at least one dose of the vaccine by July 1st. Earlier this week, Governor J.B. Pritzker made another plea for people to get the shot.