New Mexico Officials to Provide COVID-19 Update

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Tracie C. Collins, M.D. and Human Services Department Secretary David R. Scrase, M.D. will provide a COVID-19 webinar update. The secretaries will take questions from the media at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

What: COVID-19 and vaccine update with media questions and answers

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

Where: Please note – the news conference will now be streamed live on the:

New Mexico Department of Health Facebook page.

The news conference will also be streamed with Spanish language interpreter on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s YouTube page.