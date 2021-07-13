Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico Officials to Provide COVID-19 Update

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Tracie C. Collins, M.D. and Human Services Department Secretary David R. Scrase, M.D. will provide a COVID-19 webinar update. The secretaries will take questions from the media at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

What: COVID-19 and vaccine update with media questions and answers

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

Where: Please note – the news conference will now be streamed live on the:

New Mexico Department of Health Facebook page.

The news conference will also be streamed with Spanish language interpreter on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s YouTube page.

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

